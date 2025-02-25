Fabian Frei bid farewell to FCB last September and says goodbye to professional football this summer. KEYSTONE

Fabian Frei will retire from the football stage at the end of the season. A large number of comments have been posted on social media in response to this message.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Forever one of us," wrote FC Basel in response to Fabian Frei's retirement announcement on Instagram.

Frei is stepping down at the end of the season after 16 years in professional football.

A large number of (former) teammates have spoken out. Show more

Fabian Frei retires after 16 years in the professional game. The Frauenfeld native will play out the rest of the season at FC Winterthur before calling it a day. The 36-year-old defensive player announced this message on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

The first reactions are not long in coming. "Forever one of us", wrote FC Basel under Frei's post. The record-breaking player played 543 competitive matches for FCB. Frei also once donned the shirt of Bundesliga club Mainz. "And we felt right at home with you. All the best, Fabi," said Mainz on their official Instagram channel.

Teammates and opponents get in touch

Former FCB keeper Heinz Linder wrote: "All the best, legend. It was an honor to be a part of your journey." Many other people choose the word legend. Among them Beni Huggel: "Fabi Schlaubi Legände! Forever one of us!!! It was a pleasure to walk a few meters with you!"

The comment from Arthur Cabral, the Brazilian top scorer who played 106 games for FCB and scored 65 goals, gets a lot of attention. "Amigu... all the best." The commentary has now been given a heart over 110 times. No player played more games with Cabral than Frei - the two played 98 games together for red and blue.

Frei and Christian Fassnacht played more against each other than with each other. The YB returnee sings the departing Thurgau native's praises. "What a player! But still the much greater man." The two midfielders faced each other 17 times in the Super League. For there to be a final meeting between the two players, Winterthur would either have to make it to the championship round or YB would have to be relegated. The latter is more likely.

Last appearance against St. Gallen?

For Frei, his last Super League games are not about championship titles, of which he won five with FCB, but about bare survival. FCW are bottom of the table.

On Saturday evening, Winti will host FC St.Gallen. Possibly Frei's last match against the club that gave him the chance to "gain a foothold in the Super League", as Frei wrote in his resignation letter.