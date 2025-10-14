  1. Residential Customers
"Bringing hope to the region" How FIFA President Infantino wants to rebuild Palestinian football

Tobias Benz

14.10.2025

Following the peace summit in Egypt, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced aid measures to rebuild Palestinian football.

14.10.2025, 20:00

14.10.2025, 20:15

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Gianni Infantino and FIFA want to rebuild the football infrastructure in Gaza after the end of the war.
  • The world governing body is to provide support in the form of equipment, personnel and financial contributions.
Show more

"The role of football must be to support, connect and bring hope to the region. In Palestine, we will of course help to rebuild the football facilities," promised FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the peace summit in Egypt.

Once the war is over, FIFA will be on hand with personnel and materials and will also help financially. "We will bring balls and build pitches and also set up a fund to support the reconstruction of the football infrastructure."

"Football brings hope to children. This is very, very important to us," said Infantino, emphasizing the importance of football for unification and bringing people together.

