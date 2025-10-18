Chile's coach Nicolas Cordova uses the new challenge card. KEYSTONE

FIFA is currently testing a new challenge card at the U20 World Cup in Chile. Unlike the yellow or red card, only the coach can draw it - to have a controversial decision reviewed. How does this work?

Mattéo Mayasi

FIFA is currently testing a new card system at the U20 World Cup in Chile. The idea is that team coaches can request a VAR intervention for controversial decisions. The card is intended to help in smaller leagues where there is not enough money for full VAR technology.

The semi-final match of the U20 World Cup showed how this is all supposed to work. Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi used the new "challenge card" after a tricky decision, forcing a controversial scene to be reviewed.

Morocco wins on penalties against France. KEYSTONE

After a corner, the Moroccan coaching team had seen a foul by the French and pulled out the challenge card, triggering a video review. After reviewing the images, the penalty was indeed awarded. This ultimately led to the Moroccans taking a 1:0 lead.

The new card was used two more times during the match, but the video reviews in both scenes were unsuccessful. In the end, Morocco prevailed in the penalty shoot-out.

Briefly explained - how the "Challenge Card" works Who uses it? Only the coach can use it. He hands it to the fourth official on the sidelines. If the coach is absent, the responsibility falls to another staff member. Players may instruct the coach to use the card.

When may it be used? For goals, penalties and direct red cards - regardless of whether they have been given or not. The card must be used immediately after the incident. Each team receives two cards per match and can keep one card if the referee actually changes his decision.

How does the VAR procedure work? The referee looks at the scene again himself on the monitor - there is no VAR referee to assist him. Show more

Not used in the major leagues

According to FIFA, the new system is intended for smaller leagues that do not have the money for full VAR technology. There are no plans to use it in the major leagues.

"FVS is a tool for referees in competitions with fewer resources and cameras. It should not be considered VAR or a modified version of it, as it does not include a video assistant referee to monitor every incident," said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee.

Collina adds that he is "encouraged" by the recent tests. But is the new system really a benefit for football - or will the game be increasingly restricted by new rules?

