  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"You have character" This is how GC fans react to Scheiblehner's departure

Björn Lindroos

17.3.2026

Gerald Scheiblehner has to leave the Grasshoppers again.
Gerald Scheiblehner has to leave the Grasshoppers again.
sda

Gerald Scheiblehner is no longer GC coach. The Hoppers want to provide fresh impetus in the relegation battle and have sacked the Austrian. The fans agree on Instagram.

17.03.2026, 09:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • GC is parting ways with coach Gerald Scheiblehner with immediate effect, with U21 coach Gernot Messner taking over until the end of the season.
  • The majority of fans react approvingly and gratefully, but also recall sporting highlights such as the derby win and the Cup semi-final.
  • Shkëlzen Gashi, a former player, returns as assistant coach, while GC will be fighting for its first cup final appearance in 13 years in April.
Show more

On Monday evening, it comes to a bang in Niederhasli. GC parted ways with coach Gerald Scheiblehner with immediate effect. The Austrian must leave the Hoppers immediately, with U21 coach Gernot Messner taking over until the end of the season.

A bang for the penultimate team. GC sacks coach Gerald Scheiblehner

A bang for the penultimate teamGC sacks coach Gerald Scheiblehner

On Instagram, the majority of GC fans agree with the decision. And many are grateful to Scheiblehner. "The right decision. Thanks for everything anyway," wrote one user under the Hoppers' dismissal post. "All the best Gerald, you have character," said another.

"In the right place at the wrong time"

Scheiblehner was popular with fans during his eight months as coach. This is also evident on Instagram. "Thanks for the derby win, the cup miracle and everything else," commented one GC fan, recalling the Cup semi-final and the 3-0 win in the Zurich derby last October. "In the right place at the wrong time," summed up another.

However, some fans are also pleased about the dismissal. "But still hope. At last," writes one Instagram user. "Good decision," they continue.

Shkëlzen Gashi, an old acquaintance, returns as assistant coach. He played for the Hoppers from 2012 to 2014 and won the Swiss Cup during this time. "Go Shkeli. At least someone knows how to win the Cup," said one delighted fan. In April, GC will play Lausanne-Ouchy for a place in the first Cup final in 13 years.

More Super League

Thun chasing number 1. St. Gallen and Lugano in the battle for 2nd place

Thun chasing number 1St. Gallen and Lugano in the battle for 2nd place

World Cup without star striker?. Neymar once again missing from Brazil's squad

World Cup without star striker?Neymar once again missing from Brazil's squad

Former DFB coach disappointed. Löw on Özil's declaration of resignation:

Former DFB coach disappointedLöw on Özil's declaration of resignation: "Never read it"