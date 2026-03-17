Gerald Scheiblehner has to leave the Grasshoppers again. sda

Gerald Scheiblehner is no longer GC coach. The Hoppers want to provide fresh impetus in the relegation battle and have sacked the Austrian. The fans agree on Instagram.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC is parting ways with coach Gerald Scheiblehner with immediate effect, with U21 coach Gernot Messner taking over until the end of the season.

The majority of fans react approvingly and gratefully, but also recall sporting highlights such as the derby win and the Cup semi-final.

Shkëlzen Gashi, a former player, returns as assistant coach, while GC will be fighting for its first cup final appearance in 13 years in April. Show more

On Monday evening, it comes to a bang in Niederhasli. GC parted ways with coach Gerald Scheiblehner with immediate effect. The Austrian must leave the Hoppers immediately, with U21 coach Gernot Messner taking over until the end of the season.

On Instagram, the majority of GC fans agree with the decision. And many are grateful to Scheiblehner. "The right decision. Thanks for everything anyway," wrote one user under the Hoppers' dismissal post. "All the best Gerald, you have character," said another.

"In the right place at the wrong time"

Scheiblehner was popular with fans during his eight months as coach. This is also evident on Instagram. "Thanks for the derby win, the cup miracle and everything else," commented one GC fan, recalling the Cup semi-final and the 3-0 win in the Zurich derby last October. "In the right place at the wrong time," summed up another.

However, some fans are also pleased about the dismissal. "But still hope. At last," writes one Instagram user. "Good decision," they continue.

Shkëlzen Gashi, an old acquaintance, returns as assistant coach. He played for the Hoppers from 2012 to 2014 and won the Swiss Cup during this time. "Go Shkeli. At least someone knows how to win the Cup," said one delighted fan. In April, GC will play Lausanne-Ouchy for a place in the first Cup final in 13 years.