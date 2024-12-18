New YB coach Giorgio Contini reveals what goals he is aiming for with the reigning champions and explains why he is leaving Murat Yakin and the Swiss national team early.

On Wednesday, YB let the cat out of the bag and introduced Giorgio Contini as the new head coach. The almost 51-year-old succeeds Patrick Rahmen, who was sacked in October, and replaces interim coach Joël Magnin, who has been coaching the team for a good two months.

With his return to club football, Contini has decided against the Swiss national team, where he has been assistant to Murat Yakin since February - and actually has a contract until the summer of 2026. But it is with a heavy heart that the SFA is letting him go. "Giorgio's departure is a loss for us," admits Nati coach Murat Yakin. "But I knew that his qualities made him a sought-after coach. I wish Giorgio the best of luck with this new challenge."

"I am a head coach"

In his first interview as YB head coach, Contini emphasized his gratitude to Yakin and the entire Nati coaching team. "I was able to experience intensive months and felt a great deal of trust," said Contini. "Many thanks also to Pierluigi Tami and Dominique Blanc as president, who made it possible for me to start at YB."

But why is Contini turning his back on the national team after just 10 months? "I've always felt that I'm a head coach, that I like being on the pitch every day and that I enjoy taking on big challenges," he explains. "It's BSC Young Boys - that's a big challenge for me."

Instructive YB times

Contini is particularly challenged after the weak first half of the season. "There are phases in football that you have to survive and overcome and grow again through your work," says the new Bernese hopeful. "It's a time that will be instructive for every player."

Even if YB are not where they would like to be today, Contini has recently recognized a positive development: "Things are looking up again, there is a new wind blowing. I hope that I can help us stay on this path in the coming weeks."

First, however, the team and coach need to get to know each other. "For me, it's crucial that the players know what I demand and require," says Contini, adding: "Then I'm convinced that we'll see a YB that will be offensive again and make the most of its opportunities on the pitch."

