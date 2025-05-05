Joshua Kimmich in soaking wet trousers and Harry Kane as a cheerleader: Bayern celebrate their 34th Bundesliga title in style. Unlike their fans.

DPA dpa

The Bayern professionals and party animal Harry Kane celebrated into the night with a wild title party in Munich's posh Käfer restaurant. The German record champions celebrated their 34th Bundesliga title with party classics on a continuous loop and a few alcoholic drinks.

Kane, in particular, mutated into a party animal after his title redemption and gave his more than 17 million followers on the Instagram internet platform a glimpse inside the celebrity pub. The England international belted out hits such as "Sweet Caroline" and "Take Me Home, Country Roads" arm in arm with DFB captain Joshua Kimmich and Eric Dier.

We are the Champions!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YYHC7k6ldU — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 4, 2025

Instead of a beer shower, the goal scorer was treated to a few splashes of champagne in keeping with the establishment. "We all heartily congratulate Harry Kane on this title, who has already scored an incredible 80 goals for us and who has shown everyone: Kane can win titles!" commented CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

Champagne and wet pants

More and more Bayern professionals gradually arrived. Over the course of the evening, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka joined the partygoers. It was already after 10 p.m. and the guest list was filling up. Sports director Christoph Freund also arrived by cab.

Even hours after Bayern had reclaimed the national football crown thanks to Leverkusen's slip-up, party hits were still emanating from the pub. In snapshots posted online by Kane, Kimmich posed in soaking wet trousers and with an oversized bottle of champagne, while Dier was already opening the next drink.

Fans don't party: peace and quiet on Marienplatz

As merry as it was in the restaurant, it was quiet outside. There was no sign of Bayern fans on Marienplatz. And the area around Münchner Freiheit was also surprisingly empty and quiet after a championship title. No motorcades, no fans, no party.

Around 30 Bayern supporters had gathered in front of the Beetle late in the evening and were rewarded with autographs and selfies. However, the doors remained closed to the fans. After the Bundesliga home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach next Saturday, the whole Bayern family should be celebrating together in the Allianz Arena.

Videos from the department