Proud dad How Jürg Riesen celebrated his daughter Nadine's goal at the European Championships

Nadine Riesen (25) scores the first national team goal at the home European Championships. Family and friends cheer in the stands. Dad Jürg reveals to blue Sport what was going through his mind when his daughter scored her historic goal.

Michael Wegmann

In the 28th minute, it gets really loud in the packed St. Jakob-Park: Nadine Riesen sprints into the penalty area and scores via the post to make it 1:0 for Switzerland.

blue Sport meets dad Jürg in the stands shortly afterwards. Of course he's wearing a national team shirt with the "No. 8" and Riesen on the back. Like all the 20 or so fans around him. Family and friends have traveled from the Appenzell village of Teufen. Nadine grew up there and learned to play football in the neighboring community at FC Bühler.

"We are certainly proud of Nadine, we always have been"

Aline reveals that she wrote a motivational message to her younger sister before kick-off. It read something along the lines of: "Can you still remember the pitch at the Bühler? Now you're playing in a sold-out St. Jakob-Park."

And Riesen doesn't just play, she even makes a big impression, scoring her second goal in national team kit in front of a record crowd. Dad Jürg sees it too. "Of course we're all proud of Nadine, but we always have been. We know how much work she has put into it, how much she has achieved. We've always supported her in the background, there's a lot of support and solidarity in our family. That is now the reward. And also for the fact that she often had to take a back seat."

"As long as the players still believe in it, it's possible"

He is not only proud of his daughter, says Jürg, but also of all her teammates. "They've always dreamed of a performance like this. This is a huge highlight for all these women."

And how loud did it get at 1:0 in the giant sector? Jürg smiles and says: "We're always loud, no matter who scores the goal." No beer was sprayed around. "We don't spray beer around, we're down-to-earth people. We prefer to toast after the game," says Jürg.

Nadine Riesen scores the Swiss national team's first European Championship goal. KEYSTONE

Unfortunately not for a win, not even for a point. Despite a huge goal and a clear advantage in chances, the national team loses its opening game against Norway by a narrow 2-1 margin.

Nevertheless, dad Jürg is confident. He says: "Of course we could have done better. But that's football. As long as the players still believe in it, anything is possible." The Giant crew are spending the night in Basel and will be back in the stands for the next matches in Bern and Geneva.