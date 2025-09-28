Pajtim Kasami moved to his youth club FC Winterthur during the week. He is not yet in action in Saturday's clash against Servette - but he tells the blue Sport Studio about his move.

Andreas Lunghi

After 19 years and a journey across the football world, Pajtim Kasami is back in the place where he learned to play football as a child: at his youth club FC Winterthur.

"I haven't come full circle yet. I'm still in top shape," says the 33-year-old on the phone to blue Sport presenter Gianni Wyler. "It's a great challenge and I'm delighted that this opportunity has arisen."

Last season, he was under contract with Sion in the second half of the season and played nine games. He was without a club from July. Accordingly, he will not be on the pitch for Winterthur on Saturday, just a few days after his transfer.

"I've trained a lot this week"

"I was cleared to play late on Friday evening or Saturday morning, so we agreed that I would stay at home." He also didn't make the trip to the away game in Geneva because he first has to recover after an intensive week of training sessions.

"I would have preferred to be there, but it wasn't the right moment yet. I'm glad the switch worked out and hope that I can help out on the pitch next week (on Sunday in the home game against Lugano, editor's note)," concludes Pajtim Kasami.

