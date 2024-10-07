Gregor Kobel is criticized at the weekend by TV pundit Didi Hamann for his statements after the defeat against Union Berlin. In the football talk show Heimspiel, the Nati goalie reacts.

Following the 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said that BVB had "not played a bad game".

With this statement, the Nati goalie got TV pundit Didi Hamann on the edge of his seat. He criticized the Swiss keeper.

In the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport, Kobel once again comments on the game against Union and his statements and makes it clear that a team should not listen too much to the criticism of a TV pundit. Show more

Dortmund lost 2:1 at Union Berlin on Saturday, and not undeservedly so. Kobel says after the game that his team "didn't play a bad game". And thus causes incomprehension among some BVB supporters and TV pundits.

Didi Hamann said on Sky: "I don't know what was worse. The game or what Kobel just said. He said that we didn't play a bad game. In a defeat against a team that was almost relegated last season," the former German international criticized.

Kobel reacts to Hamann's statements in the football talk show Heimspiel. He is asked whether he is at all interested in what Didi Hamann says. "To a certain extent," replies the national team goalkeeper. "It's important to have people who analyze things on TV. But if you pay too much attention to what other people and experts say, it can bring unrest to the team or the club."

"Clarify things within the team"

That's why internal communication is so important. "The aim must be to clarify and analyze things within the team, develop a common idea and then bring it onto the pitch," says Kobel.

He also comments once again on the performance against Union Berlin: "The first half wasn't good. We were able to show a reaction in the second. But it wasn't enough. At the end of the day, that's a disappointment."

The fact that there are almost only English weeks left should not be used as an excuse, he said. "It's our job, we have to perform every three days," says the keeper. "We have to manage to put in a consistent performance on the pitch."

