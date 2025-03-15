  1. Residential Customers
The contract was not an issue How Lausanne coach Magnin persuaded goalkeeper Letica to return to goal

Patrick Lämmle

15.3.2025

Most recently, goalkeeper Karlo Letica no longer wanted to play for Lausanne because his contract would be automatically extended if he continued to play. But now he is back in goal - even though nothing has changed in his contract, as coach Ludovic Magnin revealed to blue Sport.

15.03.2025, 18:54

15.03.2025, 21:11

In the first 24 rounds, Karlo Letica is always between the posts for Lausanne and is the undisputed number 1, until he is suddenly no longer in the squad on February 22. Three days later, he also missed the team in the Cup and the following championship match. However, the reason for his absence was not an injury, but his contract situation. If he continues to play, his contract would automatically be extended, which the 28-year-old Croatian is clearly trying to avoid at all costs.

The tricky case of Letica. Player consultant Bellusci:

The tricky case of LeticaPlayer consultant Bellusci: "The club would be better off waiving the 300,000 francs"

Last week, he was on the bench for the 3-0 defeat against YB, but did not make an appearance. Quite different against St.Gallen: Letica is back in the starting eleven on Saturday, a month after his last appearance. Has something changed in his contract situation or can he now imagine a future in Lausanne after all?

In an interview with blue Sport, Ludovic Magnin says: "The contract is the same as three weeks ago." Apparently, he was able to convince the goalkeeper in talks to play for Lausanne again. blue Sport expert Philippe Montandon praises Magnin in the case of Letica. He takes his hat off to the way the coach handled this difficult situation.

Toma block and Sanches dream goal. Lausanne knocks St.Gallen out of the top 6 and climbs above the table

Toma block and Sanches dream goalLausanne knocks St.Gallen out of the top 6 and climbs above the table

Magnin after the 2:0 win against St.Gallen

