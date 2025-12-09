Head of Sport Simon Rolfes (left) talks about Granit Xhaka's departure from Leverkusen. Imago

Last summer, Granit Xhaka surprisingly turned his back on Bayer Leverkusen after two successful years and moved to the Premier League. Head of Sport Simon Rolfes reveals new reasons for his departure.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Granit Xhaka left Bayer Leverkusen last summer unexpectedly and despite having a contract until 2028.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes spoke about the national team captain's departure in a TV program and hinted that it was not possible to reach a financial agreement.

"Granit had three years left on his contract - and not the worst one either. But there are certain principles that we stand for," says Rolfes. Show more

Since his move to Sunderland in the summer, Granit Xhaka has astounded the Premier League, being celebrated for his performances and his great influence and even described by experts such as Wayne Rooney as "probably the best new signing" of the Premier League season. Things are going less well for Xhaka's former employer.

After 13 match days in the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen are already 14 points behind league leaders Bayern and will be sorely missing the national team captain. "Granit in top form is an outstanding player," said Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes, speaking once again about the surprising departure on Sky90.

"There are certain principles that we stand for"

"Granit had three years left on his contract - and not the worst one either. But there are certain principles that we stand for," Rolfes clarified, hinting that Xhaka had demanded a pay rise despite having a current contract.

"Then at some point we came to the point where we said: 'Then it won't work. Then you have to do this and that and then you also have the option to leave'. We have financial limits, but we also have contracts that we adhere to - and so does the player. Otherwise there will be 10 more players who also want something," said the Leverkusen sporting director. "It was the right time to go for something new."

After all, Leverkusen are in fourth place in the Bundesliga despite a difficult start to the season, including the sacking of their coach. In the Champions League, the Werkself are fully in the race to qualify for the knockout phase and will be looking to pick up their next points at home to Newcastle United on Wednesday. blue Sport will be showing the game live (kick-off at 9pm).

You might also be interested in