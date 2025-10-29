Milos Malenovic, more than just the sporting director of FC Zurich? Keystone

A player revolt leads to a change of coach, the sporting director takes his coaching diploma and things aren't going well in sporting terms. Things are going haywire at FC Zurich. The most important questions and answers ahead of the classic against Basel.

Jan Arnet

How did the change of coach come about?

He was the absolute ideal solution, said Ancillo Canepa at the presentation of new coach Mitchell van der Gaag in the summer. After matchday 9, however, the coach of choice is already history. The Dutchman is sacked and Dennis Hediger is now in charge of the team on an interim basis.

Why did it come to blows? During the break of the match in Lugano (0:1) on October 18, captain Brecher and attacking player Phaëton are said to have had a row. The following day, Van der Gaag asked all the players and staff to discuss the matter, during which he also raised the question of whether the team was still behind captain Yanick Brecher.

As a result, a delegation of players approached President Canepa and asked for a change of coach. "The players don't come just like that. When they come, it's important. So we took note of this and had to react," Canepa told blue Sport.

How long will Hediger stay?

According to Canepa, Hediger is only a temporary solution until the new head coach is found. "If the new coach arrives tomorrow, I'll go back a row. If he doesn't arrive for another week, I'll keep working like this," said the actual assistant coach after the 3-2 defeat against YB.

Because Hediger only has an A-diploma, he is only allowed to coach the FCZ professionals for a maximum of 21 days. But because he is working on his UEFA Pro license, FCZ could buy more time with a deposit. Hediger will at least still be on the touchline for the classic match against FC Basel on Wednesday evening (20:30 live on blue Sport).

What role does Malenovic play?

The relationship between Malenovic and van der Gaag is said to have been tense. It is said that it was a thorn in the side of the Dutchman that the sporting director wanted to talk the coach into matters of tactics and personnel.

With Hediger, Malenovic now has a close confidant on the bench. The two have known each other for a long time; Malenovic was Hediger's advisor for years when Hediger himself was still a player. "I know what makes him tick and everything he's already done. We have a great relationship of trust," says the interim coach.

Following Van der Gaag's departure, the sporting director should move closer to the team again. What that looks like could be seen in the game against Young Boys. Assistant coach Johan Vonlanthen wore thick headphones during the game. Hediger confirmed after the game that Vonlanthen was in contact with the video analyst and the head of sport.

Who will be the new FCZ coach?

Hediger coaches on the sidelines, while Malenovic gives instructions from the stands. It cannot be ruled out that the Bernese will remain on the sidelines for some time as interim coach - in close contact with the sporting director, who is now also on the pitch during training sessions.

Dennis Hediger has taken over the management of the 1st team on an interim basis. Keystone

Otherwise, a coach must be found who can cope with and accept the sporting director's considerable influence. According to media reports, championship-winning coach André Breitenreiter was an option, but has turned it down. Blick" mentions Alfred Schreuder (ex-Hoffenheim coach, among others) as a possible candidate who has trusted Malenovic for many years.

Does Malenovic want to become coach himself?

A few days ago it became public that Milos Malenovic is currently studying to become a coach himself - in Wales. With the UEFA A diploma, however, he would not yet be able to manage a professional team; that is only possible with a pro license.

But is it just a matter of time before Malenovic is on the FCZ sidelines? "No, Milos is a sports manager. That's where he has his great qualities," says Canepa to blue Sport.

Nevertheless, the president has no problem with Malenovic being closer to the team again. "That's normal. I don't understand all the excitement. It also depends on the head coach to what extent he is ready for an open dialog. But in the end, it's the coach who decides."

How special is Hediger's return to Basel?

After three defeats in a row, FCZ finally want to score again. For Dennis Hediger, however, the classic against FC Basel is not only special from a sporting perspective. Between summer 2021 and December 2023, he worked as a youth coach at FCB. He was then dismissed due to "different views on the philosophy and direction of the U21s". The Bernese's path led him to FCZ, where his close confidant Milos Malenovic has ushered in a new era with the blessing of the Canepa presidential couple, in which no stone has been left unturned.

