Milos Malenovic (left) had the backing of President Ancillo Canepa for a long time, but now he has to go. Keystone

FC Zurich is parting ways with Head of Sport Milos Malenovic. After two years, this marks the end of an era with a lot of broken crockery but little sporting success. A chronology.

Jan Arnet

September 26, 2023: Rumors arise

FCZ is looking for a new head of sport following the departure of Marinko Jurendic. Rumors are doing the rounds that player consultant Milos Malenovic could take over.

October 2, 2023: Malenovic is introduced

Malenovic is actually introduced as the new head of sport at the beginning of October 2023. "I'm proud and looking forward to the new challenge," says Malenovic. At this point, FCZ is in second place after matchday 9, just one point behind leaders YB.

January 1, 2024: The new head of sport tidies up

As soon as he arrives, the new sporting director begins to turn many screws. Especially in the youth department and in scouting, many employees have to leave and Malenovic's confidants come in. His vision: he wants to turn FCZ into a new Ajax Amsterdam and give the entire club an identical playing philosophy. From the youngest juniors to the professionals.

February 7, 2024: Henriksen announces his departure

Bo Henriksen is the coach at the time. He had saved Zurich from relegation and then led them to the top of the table. But it quickly became clear that the coach and the sporting director were not on the same page. Malenovic is said to interfere in the coach's tactical considerations. On the training pitch, but also when it comes to line-ups.

When the sporting director also publicly criticized the coach, it became too much for Henriksen. At the beginning of February, the Zurich club announced that the Dane would be leaving the club at the end of the season at his own request. The club's sporting heights had already come to an end and FCZ had slipped to fifth place, 14 points behind the eventual champions from Bern.

February 12, 2024: Henriksen is already gone

Instead of leaving at the end of the season, Henriksen leaves FCZ just five days after announcing his departure. He received an offer from Bundesliga side Mainz 05. Murat Ural and Umberto Romano take over the first team on an interim basis.

April 23, 2024: Moniz takes over from Ural/Romano

Even before a new head coach is introduced, the next interim solution is in place. Because the Ural/Romano duo won just three of their eleven games and only just made it into the Championship Group, they were once again removed as assistant coaches.

U21 coach Ricardo Moniz is now on the sidelines. He wins four of the last five games of the season and is eventually appointed as the new head coach.

January 1, 2025: Controversial transfer decisions

After a major shake-up in the summer, with many players coming and going, Malenovic caused a stir among fans in the spring of 2025 with several controversial transfer decisions. He brought ex-Hopper Steven Zuber, his former client, to Zurich. And then ex-ManCity player Benjamin Mendy, who was arrested in 2021 for alleged sexual offenses and spent several months in custody.

Instead, several key players leave the club, including crowd favorite Antonio Marchesano, Nikola Katic, Jonathan Okita and Cheick Condé.

February 5, 2025: Malenovic scolded by the media

Criticism of Malenovic continues to grow. Among the fans, but also in the media. In February 2025, this prompted the head of sport to launch an all-round attack. He talks about "mood-setting and politics" and "nonsense being written".

April 21, 2025: FCZ misses out on the Championship Group

The season's goal of reaching a group stage in the European Cup is already missed on the 33rd matchday. The Zurich team is also out of the Cup. It is the next sporting setback in the Malenovic era. Moniz, who was given a contract as head coach in the summer, is dismissed.

May 31, 2025: Mitchell van der Gaag takes over

With Mitchell van der Gaag, everything is set to improve. The Dutchman, who was assistant coach to Erik ten Hag at Ajax and Manchester United and worked with superstars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, is presented as Malenovic's preferred coach. The squad is also undergoing another shake-up.

FCZ started the new season full of confidence. Keystone

October 23, 2025: Van der Gaag already history again

After just eleven games, FCZ pulls the ripcord and dismisses its "dream coach" again. After a player revolt, he had no other choice, explained president Ancillo Canepa. Dennis Hediger is the next interim coach to take over.

November 1, 2025: Shouts of "Malenovic out" at the Letzigrund

The criticism of the sporting director is getting louder and louder. After the fifth defeat in a row, shouts of "Milos out" can be heard at the Letzigrund. The south curve holds up a banner: "Go take a shower - the problem is not just on the pitch."

November 5, 2025: Criminal training for FCZ juniors

blue News reveals that the FCZ academy is now relying on punitive training: The higher the bankruptcy, the more the talents have to sprint. "A no-go", calls an experienced educationalist. Shortly afterwards, the Zurich team abolished penalty training again.

November 26, 2025: Canepa voices criticism for the first time

Despite persistent criticism and displeasure from the fans, Malenovic has enjoyed Ancillo Canepa's complete trust up to this point. In an interview with "Blick", however, the FCZ boss criticizes the sporting director for the first time - and makes it clear that "the bonus of the learning curve is now over".

December 19, 2025: Malenovic dismissed as head of sport

The Zurich club announced that "further operational activity by Milos Malenovic in the role of head of sport was not expedient" and that they wanted to "restructure the collaboration with immediate effect". The club had proposed to Malenovic that he continue the collaboration in a non-executive role in a mandate relationship. He is to support Canepa in the areas of transfers and talent development. It is not yet clear whether he will accept the offer.

Conclusion

After two years and two months, the Malenovic era at FCZ has come to an end. Hardly a stone has been left unturned. The coach was changed four times and many club employees had to leave. However, there was no sporting success.

To the sporting director's credit, the controversial transfer of Steven Malenovic paid off after all. And that one or two young players such as Cheveyo Tsawa or David Vujevic could be integrated into the first team. For many FCZ fans, however, the dismissal of Malenovic will feel like an early Christmas present.