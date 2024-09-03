  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Second most expensive summer in history This is how many billions the top clubs spent on new players

SDA

3.9.2024 - 12:15

Every year, the world governing body FIFA analyzes transfers in international football. This summer again saw billions spent and even a record.

03.09.2024, 12:15

03.09.2024, 12:32

The equivalent of around 5.85 billion euros was spent on player transfers in international football this summer. This was announced by the world governing body FIFA in its "International Transfer Snapshot" analysis for the period from June 1 to September 2.

So far, transfer spending on professional footballers has only been higher last year (6.72 billion), when the Saudi Arabian league began its major investments. According to FIFA, a record number of players were transferred this summer: 11,000 compared to 10,490 in 2023.

Deadline Day. Basel are on fire and confirm second transfer ++ Mbabu transfer official

Deadline DayBasel are on fire and confirm second transfer ++ Mbabu transfer official

Atlético Madrid bring in most expensive player

The most expensive player this transfer summer is Argentinian world champion Julian Alvarez, who moved from Manchester City to Atlético Madrid for around €75 million.

The English Premier League once again recorded by far the highest transfer expenditure worldwide, with even smaller clubs such as Bournemouth, Brighton and newly promoted Ipswich spending more than €100 million on new players in recent weeks. According to FIFA, the total figure is 1.45 billion euros. Trade portals quote even higher sums.

According to the FIFA report, international women's football more than doubled its transfer spending: €6.15 million in the summer of 2024 compared to €2.73 million a year earlier.

Videos from the department

SDA

More from the department

Nati goalkeeping coach Foletti speaks now.

Nati goalkeeping coach Foletti speaks now"Maybe Kobel wanted to become number 1 a little too early"

Torn muscle in thigh. Lucerne newcomer Karweina out for a long time

Torn muscle in thighLucerne newcomer Karweina out for a long time

Numbers don't lie. YB has made a historically weak start to the Super League under Rahmen

Numbers don't lieYB has made a historically weak start to the Super League under Rahmen