Every year, the world governing body FIFA analyzes transfers in international football. This summer again saw billions spent and even a record.

The equivalent of around 5.85 billion euros was spent on player transfers in international football this summer. This was announced by the world governing body FIFA in its "International Transfer Snapshot" analysis for the period from June 1 to September 2.

So far, transfer spending on professional footballers has only been higher last year (6.72 billion), when the Saudi Arabian league began its major investments. According to FIFA, a record number of players were transferred this summer: 11,000 compared to 10,490 in 2023.

Atlético Madrid bring in most expensive player

The most expensive player this transfer summer is Argentinian world champion Julian Alvarez, who moved from Manchester City to Atlético Madrid for around €75 million.

The English Premier League once again recorded by far the highest transfer expenditure worldwide, with even smaller clubs such as Bournemouth, Brighton and newly promoted Ipswich spending more than €100 million on new players in recent weeks. According to FIFA, the total figure is 1.45 billion euros. Trade portals quote even higher sums.

According to the FIFA report, international women's football more than doubled its transfer spending: €6.15 million in the summer of 2024 compared to €2.73 million a year earlier.

