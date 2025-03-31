Xherdan Shaqiri leads FC Basel to a commanding victory against Winterthur at the Schützenwiese with a goal and an assist, then crashes Uli Forte's interview and makes everyone laugh.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel beat Winterthur on the 29th matchday of the Super League in commanding fashion and stay in touch with leaders Servette. Once again, Xherdan Shaqiri was the match-winner for the Bebbi.

"I said we had to take him out of the game - and we didn't manage that," said Winti coach Uli Forte after the match, praising the exceptional player, but then added: "Today he scored a goal and an assist with an average performance."

Shaqiri countered the joking side blow, but refrained from returning the favor, telling blue Sport: "I gave him enough kicks today with a goal and an assist." Show more

"In the end, we have to realize that it was two classes today. A lot was missing today," said Winterthur coach Uli Forte after the 2-0 defeat against FC Basel. His team was far from winning a point that day.

Xherdan Shaqiri once again played a major part in Basel's commanding away win. The 33-year-old first gave Basel the lead shortly after the break, then 20 minutes before the end he set up the 0:2 through Traoré with a clever tunnel assist.

Forte jokes: "Shaqiri's performance was average"

"That's just Xherdan. When he gets into the run, it's difficult," Forte praised approvingly after the final whistle - and then pulled Shaqiri in front of the microphone shortly afterwards. "I said we had to take him out of the game - and we didn't manage that," says Forte, wringing a laugh from the match-winner.

However, the Winterthur coach then added: "Today he scored a goal and an assist with an average performance." Slightly taken aback, Shaqiri replies with a grin: "Average? Gopfertami. Was that just average?"

However, the 125-time international refrains from a verbal retort at this point. "I gave him enough kicks today with a goal and an assist. Should I give him more kicks? No, that's fine," said Shaqiri. Actions speak louder than words.

