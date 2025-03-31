  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Average? Gopfertami" How match-winner Shaqiri counters Winti coach Forte's side-swipe

Andreas Lunghi

31.3.2025

Xherdan Shaqiri leads FC Basel to a commanding victory against Winterthur at the Schützenwiese with a goal and an assist, then crashes Uli Forte's interview and makes everyone laugh.

31.03.2025, 08:40

31.03.2025, 08:44

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • FC Basel beat Winterthur on the 29th matchday of the Super League in commanding fashion and stay in touch with leaders Servette. Once again, Xherdan Shaqiri was the match-winner for the Bebbi.
  • "I said we had to take him out of the game - and we didn't manage that," said Winti coach Uli Forte after the match, praising the exceptional player, but then added: "Today he scored a goal and an assist with an average performance."
  • Shaqiri countered the joking side blow, but refrained from returning the favor, telling blue Sport: "I gave him enough kicks today with a goal and an assist."
Show more

"In the end, we have to realize that it was two classes today. A lot was missing today," said Winterthur coach Uli Forte after the 2-0 defeat against FC Basel. His team was far from winning a point that day.

Xherdan Shaqiri once again played a major part in Basel's commanding away win. The 33-year-old first gave Basel the lead shortly after the break, then 20 minutes before the end he set up the 0:2 through Traoré with a clever tunnel assist.

FCB stay in touch with Servette. Shaqiri leads Basel to victory against Winti with goal and assist

FCB stay in touch with ServetteShaqiri leads Basel to victory against Winti with goal and assist

Forte jokes: "Shaqiri's performance was average"

"That's just Xherdan. When he gets into the run, it's difficult," Forte praised approvingly after the final whistle - and then pulled Shaqiri in front of the microphone shortly afterwards. "I said we had to take him out of the game - and we didn't manage that," says Forte, wringing a laugh from the match-winner.

However, the Winterthur coach then added: "Today he scored a goal and an assist with an average performance." Slightly taken aback, Shaqiri replies with a grin: "Average? Gopfertami. Was that just average?"

However, the 125-time international refrains from a verbal retort at this point. "I gave him enough kicks today with a goal and an assist. Should I give him more kicks? No, that's fine," said Shaqiri. Actions speak louder than words.

More videos of the match

More Super League

Hot rumor. Is Bayer Leverkusen fishing for the next national team star?

Hot rumorIs Bayer Leverkusen fishing for the next national team star?

Six-point game at Servette. Is YB definitely back in the championship race in Geneva?

Six-point game at ServetteIs YB definitely back in the championship race in Geneva?

Injury worries in the defense. FC Basel ends Akahomen's loan early

Injury worries in the defenseFC Basel ends Akahomen's loan early