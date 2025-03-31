Xherdan Shaqiri leads FC Basel to a commanding victory against Winterthur at the Schützenwiese with a goal and an assist, then crashes Uli Forte's interview and makes everyone laugh.
- FC Basel beat Winterthur on the 29th matchday of the Super League in commanding fashion and stay in touch with leaders Servette. Once again, Xherdan Shaqiri was the match-winner for the Bebbi.
- "I said we had to take him out of the game - and we didn't manage that," said Winti coach Uli Forte after the match, praising the exceptional player, but then added: "Today he scored a goal and an assist with an average performance."
- Shaqiri countered the joking side blow, but refrained from returning the favor, telling blue Sport: "I gave him enough kicks today with a goal and an assist."
"In the end, we have to realize that it was two classes today. A lot was missing today," said Winterthur coach Uli Forte after the 2-0 defeat against FC Basel. His team was far from winning a point that day.
Xherdan Shaqiri once again played a major part in Basel's commanding away win. The 33-year-old first gave Basel the lead shortly after the break, then 20 minutes before the end he set up the 0:2 through Traoré with a clever tunnel assist.
Forte jokes: "Shaqiri's performance was average"
"That's just Xherdan. When he gets into the run, it's difficult," Forte praised approvingly after the final whistle - and then pulled Shaqiri in front of the microphone shortly afterwards. "I said we had to take him out of the game - and we didn't manage that," says Forte, wringing a laugh from the match-winner.
However, the Winterthur coach then added: "Today he scored a goal and an assist with an average performance." Slightly taken aback, Shaqiri replies with a grin: "Average? Gopfertami. Was that just average?"
However, the 125-time international refrains from a verbal retort at this point. "I gave him enough kicks today with a goal and an assist. Should I give him more kicks? No, that's fine," said Shaqiri. Actions speak louder than words.