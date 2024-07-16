Renato Steffen played one minute at the European Championships - but this is irrelevant for the payout. The decisive factor is the number of tournament days. IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

If a club provides a player for the European Championship, it receives a release bonus from UEFA. In Switzerland, Lugano, Basel and Lucerne, among others, benefit from this.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Five Super League clubs provided players for the European Championship. They benefit from secondment bonuses from UEFA.

The distribution is based on the categorization of the league and the number of tournament days the players played. FC Lugano will receive around CHF 400,000 for Renato Steffen (Switzerland) and Zan Celar (Slovenia) - the highest amount in the Super League.

FC Basel will benefit from a payout of around 160,000 francs (Gabriel Sigua, Georgia). In an international comparison, Manchester City is the front-runner. The Sky Blues receive 4.4 million euros. Show more

The European Championship is over. Five Super League clubs cash in. According to "Blick", UEFA is paying out CHF 6670 per tournament day to the Super League clubs that provided a European Championship player. In total, UEFA pays out 140 million euros in release bonuses.

In Switzerland, FC Lugano will receive the most money. With Zan Celar (Slovenia) and Renato Steffen (Switzerland), two Luganesi were in action at the European Championships. In total, UEFA is transferring around CHF 400,000 to Ticino.

FC Basel will receive 160,000 francs. Gabriel Sigua was part of the Georgian squad for the round of 16. The Hoppers will receive 140,000 francs because of Amir Abrashi (Albania).

According to the article, FC Luzern will also benefit from the bonus. The Central Swiss club will receive around 140,000 francs for Ardon Jashari. Although the midfielder is now under contract with top Belgian club Brugge, FCL will receive a payment because Jashari was employed by them until the end of June.

Servette receives payment - the question is how much

Bendeguz Bolla (Hungary) was also a Servette player at the European Championship. However, it is unclear how much money the cup winners will receive. Bolla was only a loan player at Servette. It is not known when his loan contract ended and this may be decisive for the payout.

There is also the question of which date UEFA considers to be the elimination date of the national team opponent. The Hungarians had their last match on June 23 (1:0 win against Scotland). It only became clear on June 26 that they would not make it through to the round of 16. Thomas Häberli's team is likely to receive between CHF 135,000 and CHF 153,000.

Clubs from top leagues receive more

More money is on offer for clubs from the top leagues. The European leagues are divided into categories by UEFA in terms of payouts. The Super League is in category 2, with clubs from leagues in category 1 receiving around CHF 10,000 per player per day.

According to "Kicker", around 22 million euros go to German clubs. Of this, 3.28 million euros will go to Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig will receive 3.07 million euros and 2.8 million euros will go to Bayer Leverkusen.

The biggest beneficiary at international level is Manchester City. The star ensemble led by coach Pep Guardiola provided 14 players. The Sky Blues thus received around 4.4 million francs.