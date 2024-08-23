Bayern's Harry Kane and Dortmund's Gregor Kobel are not starving. IMAGO/ActionPictures

Almost a billion euros in salaries are paid out in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich earn by far the most. You can find out how much the Swiss earn here.

According to calculations by "capology", the 533 squad players of the 18 Bundesliga clubs have a total salary volume of 919 million euros. The average salary in the top German league is 1.73 million euros per year.

The top 10 highest-paid players in the Bundesliga in the 24/25 season is led by Harry Kane. The English star striker has a gross annual salary of 25 million euros. The 30-year-old therefore earns 480,769 euros per week.

In second place is team-mate Manuel Neuer, the 38-year-old goalkeeper collects 21 million euros (403,846 euros per week). Thomas Müller is also on the podium with 20.5 million euros (394,231 euros per week).

Ranks 4 to 12 are also all occupied by Bayern players. The German internationals Leroy Sané (€20 million), Joshua Kimmich (€19.5 million), Serge Gnabry (€18.87 million) and Leon Goretzka (€18 million) are all paid by Munich. euros) are being paid princely sums by the Munich club, as are foreign specialists Kingsley Coman (17 million euros), Matthijs de Ligt (16 million euros), Michael Olise (13.5 million euros), Min-jae Kim (12 million euros) and Alphonso Davies (11.25 million euros).

The first non-Bayern professional in the ranking is Sébastien Haller, who receives EUR 11 million from Borussia Dortmund.

The top 20 highest-paid players in the Bundesliga Harry Kane / €25 million / Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer / €21 million / Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller / €20.5 million / Bayern Munich

Leroy Sané / € 20 million / Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich / € 19.5 million / Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry / € 18.9 million / Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka / € 18 million / Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman / € 17 million / Bayern Munich

Mathiis de Ligt / € 16 million / Bayern Munich

Michael Olise / € 13.5 million / Bayern Munich

Min-jae Kim / € 12 million / Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies / € 11.3 million / Bayern Munich

Sébastien Haller / € 11 million / Borussia Dortmund

João Palhinha / € 10 million (plus bonuses) / Bayern Munich

Niklas Süle / € 10 million (plus bonuses) / Borussia Dortmund

Dayot Upamecano / € 10 million / Bayern Munich

Serhou Guirassy / € 9.5 million / Borussia Dortmund

Konrad Laimer / € 9 million / Bayern Munich

Gregor Kobel / € 9 million / Borussia Dortmund

Emre Can / € 8 million / Borussia Dortmund Show more

This is how much the Bundesliga Swiss are earning

BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel earns €9 million - 19th place in the Bundesliga salary table. This means that the 26-year-old earns more than national team captain Granit Xhaka, who is paid 4.15 million euros at Leverkusen (55th place). Nico Elvedi from Borussia Mönchengladbach receives 3.5 million euros (69th place). Team-mate Jonas Omlin (77th place) earns another 3 million euros.

Edimilson Fernandes earns 1.98 million euros in Mainz (122nd place) - more than team-mate Silvan Widmer (1.89 million euros - 128th place). Fabian Rieder is ranked 195th. The ex-YB professional will receive €1.1 million from his new employer Stuttgart. Cédric Zesiger receives one million euros in Wolfsburg (206th place).

The Nati players Silvan Widmer and Edimilson Fernandes play together at Mainz. imago images/Passion2Press

Rubén Vargas (Augsburg) ranks 226th with 850,000 euros. Frankfurt's new signing Aurèle Amenda earns 640,000 euros (277th place). Noah Loosli still earns 370,000 euros in Bochum (339th place). New international Leonidas Stergiou will receive a cheque for 190,000 euros in Stuttgart (388th place).

The Swiss salary table in the Bundesliga Gregor Kobel (20th)/ €9 million / Borussia Dortmund

Granit Xhaka (56th) / €4.15 million / Bayer Leverkusen

Nico Elvedi (70th) / € 3.5 million / Borussia Mönchengladbach

Jonas Omlin (78th) / € 3 million / Borussia Mönchengladbach

Edimilson Fernandes (123rd) / €1.98 million / Mainz

Silvan Widmer (129th) / €1.89 million / Mainz

Fabian Rieder (195th) / € 1.1 million / Stuttgart

Cédric Zesiger (206th) / € 1 million / Wolfsburg

Rubén Vargas (227th) / € 850,000 / Augsburg

Aurèle Amenda (278th) / € 640,000 / Eintracht Frankfurt

Noah Loosli (340th) / €370,000 / Bochum

Leonidas Stergiou (389th) / €190,000 / Stuttgart

Not specified: Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus / SC Freiburg Show more

