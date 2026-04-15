Aurélie Csillag leads the Swiss national team to victory in the World Cup qualifiers with a brace against Turkey. After the final whistle, she talks to blue Sport about her goals and coach Navarro's wake-up call.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you The women's national team wins their third game in the World Cup qualifiers. However, Switzerland struggled for a long time in their 3:1 win against Turkey.

After a disappointing first half, coach Rafel Navarro needed a wake-up call during the break, as double goal scorer Aurélie Csillag revealed in an interview after the game.

For the match-winner, it is a very special feeling to be able to score two goals in front of so many familiar faces. Show more

In the third match of the World Cup qualifiers, the Swiss national team struggled against Turkey until the break. "We analyzed them very differently. We thought they would press us hard. But the exact opposite happened. That was unexpected for us, we weren't prepared for it," admitted Aurélie Csillag after the game in the Letzigrund mixed zone.

After a disappointing and goalless first half, coach Rafel Navarro needed a wake-up call during the break. "He still had to bang on the table because we didn't exactly react when he asked a question. That woke us up and we were able to take that energy onto the pitch," revealed Csillag. "That motivated us. We all got a bit louder in the dressing room."

More confidence under the new coach

Csillag, in particular, then stepped up a gear - and put the game on the right track in the 49th minute with a spectacular hook goal. "It was probably the first time I've scored a goal like that. It happened instinctively, so it's even nicer that the ball went in," said a delighted Csillag, who gave the national team the lead again with her second goal in the 75th minute - in front of her family.

"I saw a lot of familiar faces. It's an incredible feeling when your whole family supports you and you can score two goals in front of them. They were really happy and so was I. That's the most important thing in sport at such a high level," said the 23-year-old, who feels a new sense of confidence under Navarro: "Rafel and the team give me a lot of confidence. Since Rafel has been here, I've been getting more minutes. I can feel that and can put that confidence into practice on the pitch."

More comments on the game