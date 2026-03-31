Norway has qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Why the Norwegians are even among the secret favorites in North America - and it's not just down to superstar Erling Haaland.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team will test against Norway with superstar Erling Haaland in Oslo on Tuesday.

After the Norwegians had to wait a long time to take part in the World Cup, they are back in North America this summer. In addition to the strong national team, the development of young Norwegian players is also striking.

Swiss football is heading for problems in the youth game. The Norwegians could be taken as a role model. Show more

After the 3:4 spectacle against Germany on Friday, the Swiss national team will also be challenged on Tuesday in Olso. It is no coincidence that Murat Yakin described Norway as one of the favorites for the World Cup title in the run-up to the two international matches. The team led by superstar Erling Haaland has played a perfect qualifying campaign with eight wins from eight games, including a 4:1 and a 3:0 against Italy, and a total of 37 goals.

The "Lions" also have more talented footballers in their ranks than ever before. Two in particular stand out: Man City striker Erling Haaland, who has scored 55 goals in 48 games for Norway - 16 of them in the World Cup qualifiers - and leads the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals. And Martin Ödegaard, who moved from Norway to Real Madrid at the age of 16, has been playing for Arsenal London since 2021 and is well on his way to leading the Gunners to the league title again after 22 years.

Alexander Sörloth (Atlético Madrid) and Jörgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace) are other experienced attacking players in the squad. Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig), Oscar Bobb (Fulham) and Andreas Schjelderup (Benfica) are among the young guns who are also predicted to have great careers. "Transfermarkt estimates the market value of the Norwegian national team at 504 million euros. In comparison: the national team has a total value of 322 million.

However, talent alone is not enough to turn a national team that has been at the bottom for years into a serious contender at the World Cup. The fact that Norway is now a real force in European football is the result of years of development and carefully considered youth development.

Full focus on young talent

Looking back to 2017, Norway was ranked 88th in the FIFA world rankings, behind football dwarfs such as the Faroe Islands. Not only is the national team lagging far behind in European comparison, but also the domestic Eliteserien league, which is languishing in 25th place in the UEFA five-year rankings. After failing to qualify for a major tournament (2018 World Cup) once again, the Norwegian Football Association is having a rethink.

Partly responsible for the success of the Norwegian national team: coach Stale Solbakken and star striker Erling Haaland. Keystone

Financial incentives are created to strengthen youth development in the clubs. The more a club invests in youth development, the more money it receives. In addition, results and tables are deliberately omitted for young players up to the age of 12. The aim is to prevent children from losing the joy of sport at an early age due to the pressure to perform, which could lead to a loss of talent.

The example of Bodö/Glimt shows just how positive the measures have been in recent years. The small club from the north of the country, which beat top teams such as Manchester City and Inter Milan in the Champions League and only lost to Sporting Lisbon in extra time in the round of 16, stands like no other for the success of Norwegian clubs with home-grown players. There were 9 Norwegians in the Bodö starting eleven against Sporting.

In an interview with blue Sport a year ago, SFA President Peter Knäbel praised the development of Norwegian football and pointed out that the Swiss senior team would "soon find it difficult to keep up with nations like Austria or Norway due to a lack of quality in the youth ranks. These nations could leave us behind in the next few years".

A role model for Switzerland

Knäbel and the SFA are called upon to ensure that the Swiss youth team does not end up where Norway was ten years ago. The problems have been known for some time, but no major measures have yet been taken. The proposal to expand the Challenge League was recently rejected by the professional clubs.

However, it would certainly not be the worst idea for club bosses in this country to take the Norwegians as an example. Especially when it comes to continuity. In the north, clubs think more long-term. It's not just at Bodö/Glimt that the same people have been providing the music for many years - from the coach to the head of sport to the president.

In Switzerland, there is the Young Talent Trophy, which, as in Norway, is intended to give clubs financial incentives for a lot of playing time for young Swiss players at professional level. However, the statistics suggest that the system works better in Norway. There are significantly more local players in the elite series than in the Super League. Under-21 players are also used much more frequently in the north than in the Swiss professional leagues.

Norwegian football has the edge

Super League teams prefer to use foreign talent in the hope of one day being able to sell them for big money. The reality is that Swiss clubs are not enjoying sporting success on the European stage. Lausanne-Sport was the only Swiss team in the Conference League to survive the league phase - the play-offs were also the end of the line for the Vaud team. Meanwhile, Bodö/Glimt shook up the top flight. Norway left Switzerland behind in the UEFA five-year rankings.

The Norwegians are also focusing on continuity in the national association. National coach Stale Solbakken has been in office since 2020 and missed out on qualifying for both the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 European Championship. Despite this, he was allowed to stay - and was able to lead the national team to where it is today: For many observers, Norway is considered the secret favorite for the World Cup title.

Last Friday, they suffered their first defeat since October 2024 against the Netherlands (1:2) - without the injured Ödegaard and Erling Haaland, who took a break. Haaland will be back against Switzerland. So Norway will be a real yardstick for the Nati on the road to North America on Tuesday evening.