Patrick Rahmen returns to Bern today. To the place where he was sacked a year ago after 15 games. Ahead of the clash, blue Sport confronted the Winterthur coach with headlines about himself.

"Everyone in Basel is celebrating, except Patrick Rahmen" - this was one headline when YB lost 1-0 in Basel in October 2024 and Patrick Rahmen was sacked as coach of the Bernese club after just three months in office. Before Rahmen returns to Bern with FC Winterthur this Saturday, he talks to blue Sport about this and other headlines.

«FCW's coach of choice arrives and everything feels familiar»

On taking up his post in Winterthur.

Rahmen: "That's certainly the case. It's a familiar thing here in Winterthur, you immediately feel at home. I think it was received the same way the other way round. Nevertheless, it was a completely different starting position (than when I first took up office in Winterthur). I had no preparation here, we're behind in the table, so you can't assume the same thing. We have to go step by step. But the start helped me a lot because I knew exactly what was going on here and how."

«No fear of failure: this is how Patrick Rahmen wants to save FCW»

Before his first game after returning to FCW.

Rahmen: "When you do this job, you know what it involves. If you're thinking about failure, you're in the wrong job. There are always big challenges. Of course it's a difficult situation here, but I'm fully convinced that we can stay in the league. We don't even want to think about other scenarios. Pressure is part of it. It's perhaps a little different here than in Basel and Bern because the starting position is different, but you always want to achieve the best possible result. I've learned to deal with that."

«Everyone in Basel celebrates, except Patrick Rahmen»

October 6, 2024, YB loses 0:1 in Basel - after which Rahmen is sacked.

Rahmen: "That was the case that day. It was a very unfortunate defeat. FCB scored from a few chances and we got an unfortunate red card. The match reflected everything that happened in the first few weeks of the season. The performance was actually okay, but we still lost again. That was the last game, the Basel players were cheering - and I wasn't. I had the feeling that we could achieve a turnaround. But the club management decided otherwise and I had to accept that."

«If the penalty goes to YB, we might lose 0:3 - I'm no longer there and Patrick Rahmen is top»

The then Basel coach Fabio Celestini, who was also under pressure in October 2024, after the match between Basel and YB that cost Rahmen his job.

Rahmen: "It was extremely close in that match. He was also called into question. If we had won, it would have been tight for Celestini. Perhaps we would have needed this win to get back on track. But things turned out differently. It's important to come to terms with everything after the dismissal and admit to yourself what you could have done differently. I certainly didn't do everything right, you have to be able to admit that to yourself. Coming to terms with things helps you for the rest of your career. After that, however, you have to look ahead."

«It's tough when you're called into the boss's office»

Rahmen spoke to blue Sport back in August about his dismissal from YB.

Rahmen: "When Steve von Bergen told me to come into the office the next morning, it was clear to me what I was in for. That wasn't great, of course. There's not much to talk about at that moment. It was important for me to thank the team. We've also experienced some great things together. I wished them the best of luck. The time for reflection is over now. I'm concentrating on the game, which is very important for us. Nevertheless, I'm looking forward to returning to the Wankdorf and seeing one or two of them again in Bern."

