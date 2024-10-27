  1. Residential Customers
Too offensive style of play? This is how St.Gallen coach Maassen reacts to Alex Frei's criticism

Jan Arnet

27.10.2024

After St.Gallen's 4-2 defeat against Fiorentina, blue Sport expert Alex Frei criticized FCSG coach Enrico Maassen for his overly offensive style of play. Before the game in Sion, Maassen reacts to Frei's statement.

27.10.2024, 15:04

27.10.2024, 16:41

FC St.Gallen have conceded ten goals in their first two games in the Conference League. Thursday's performance against AC Fiorentina was much better than the opening game against Cercle Brugge, but four goals conceded is still too many to get anything worthwhile.

As such, blue Sport expert Alex Frei was critical of the defensive behavior of Eastern Switzerland. "With all due respect, maybe you should make sure you don't concede any goals if you want to get points," said the Nati record goalscorer.

He could understand Maassen wanting to remain true to his playing philosophy. "But it's naive to believe that you can pull off your style of play always and everywhere," said Frei.

Alex Frei criticizes FCSG coach Maassen.

Alex Frei criticizes FCSG coach Maassen"It's naive to think you can pull off your style of play anywhere"

The FCSG coach can certainly understand the critical words. Asked about Frei's criticism before the game in Sion, Maassen told blue Sport: "Alex is also a coach. I think everyone has their own way." There is the possibility of moving away from one's own style of play. "But perhaps that signals to the team that there is a strong opponent and that their own processes are getting a little lost," explained the German.

Staying true to his own line

That's why he opted for his own, consistent approach. "We wanted to do our thing. At this level, you need a perfect game. We were a little too impatient and lost the ball too quickly after winning it. That made it difficult."

Overall, however, he was still satisfied with the performance. In future, however, they want to be more careful against such strong opponents, said Maassen: "We want to extend our phases of possession. And against the ball, it's about being compact in defense and attacking the opponent from there."

In the Super League against FC Sion, this only works to a limited extent. St. Gallen again conceded two goals, but still managed to pick up a point in a 2-2 draw.

