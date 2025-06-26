As in the Nations League, the Swiss (Viola Calligaris) will face Norway with superstar Ada Hegerberg Keystone

In Switzerland, the anticipation of the home European Championships is mixed with skepticism. In order to get through the preliminary round, the team must prevail against Nordic power. They failed to do so in the Nations League.

On paper, the Swiss group is the weakest. It is the only one of the four groups not to feature any of the top ten nations in the world rankings. Iceland, the best-ranked team in Group A, is in 14th place, followed by Norway in 16th and Switzerland in 23rd. Finland is in 26th place.

If the world rankings are used as a reference, however, it will still be a difficult task for Switzerland to get through the group stage and advance to the knockout round of a European Championship for the first time ever. In addition, Pia Sundhage's team struggled against Iceland and Norway in the Nations League. In Group A, however, everything seems to be completely open in the race for the two quarter-final tickets.

Iceland: Into the knockout round for the second time

The Icelanders have qualified for a European Championship final round for the fifth time in a row. Apart from the coup in 2013, when they advanced to the quarter-finals, they have never reached the knockout round. Something that Thorsteinn Halldorsson's team are certainly capable of this year.

Glodis Viggosdottir wants to cause a sensation with Iceland. Keystone

Glodis Viggosdottir, captain of Bayern Munich, directs the defense, the team's showpiece. Sveindis Jonsdottir from Wolfsburg and Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir from Bayer Leverkusen will be the driving force in attack. The latter is a bad memory for the Swiss. In the second group game in Bern, Pia Sundhage's team will have to defend better than in Reykjavik, where the 23-year-old scored a hat-trick.

Iceland in figures Population: 0.4 million

Capital: Reykjavik.

FIFA ranking: 14.

Previous appearances at European Championship finals (4): 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022.

Best European Championship result: Quarter-final (2013).

Top scorer in European Championship qualifying: Sveindis Jonsdottir (4 goals).

Record player: Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir (145 games).

Record goalscorer: Margret Lara Vidarsdottir (79 goals).

Most famous players: Sveindis Jonsdottir, Glodis Viggosdottir, Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir.

Coach: Thorsteinn Halldorsson (ISL, since 2021). Show more

Norway: Big names, glorious past

Twice European champions, once world champions and Olympic champions: Norway dominated women's football at the start of the millennium. At the last two European Championship finals, however, it was already over after the preliminary round. Something that should not happen a third time to coach Gemma Grainger's team.

The team has enough quality to at least make it through the preliminary round. The offense in particular has what it takes, with Ada Hegerberg (2018 World Player of the Year) from Olympique Lyon, Caroline Graham Hansen from FC Barcelona and Guro Reiten from Chelsea, Grainger has several world-class players at her disposal.

Norway in numbers Population: 5.8 million

Capital: Oslo.

FIFA ranking: 16th.

Previous appearances at European Championship finals (12): 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022.

Best European Championship result: European champion (1987, 1993).

Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Frida Maanum (10 goals).

Record player: Hege Riise (188 games).

Record goalscorer: Isabell Herlovsen (67 goals).

Most famous players: Caroline Graham Hansen, Ada Hegerberg, Guro Reiten.

Coach: Gemma Grainger (ENG, since 2024). Show more

Switzerland: Exploiting the home advantage

Switzerland is taking part in the European Championship finals for the third time in a row. The aim is to make it through to the knockout phase for the first time. Experienced national coach Pia Sundhage's team is counting on home advantage. The opening match against Norway is likely to point the way forward. Switzerland lost both games against the Scandinavians in the Nations League. They drew twice against Iceland, who await the SFA team in their second group game.

Nevertheless, the Swiss camp is optimistic that they will make it through to the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time. The team has the right mix of up-and-coming talents such as Sydney Schertenleib and Noemi Ivelj and experienced players such as Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and captain Lia Wälti. However, the absence of Ramona Bachmann clouded the team's preparations, especially as the team's offense has lacked punch of late.

Switzerland in figures Population: 9.2 million

Capital: Bern.

FIFA ranking: 23rd.

Previous appearances at European Championship finals (2): 2017, 2022.

Best European Championship result: Preliminary round (2017, 2022).

Top scorer in European Championship qualifiers: Qualified directly as hosts.

Record player: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (168 games).

Record goalscorer: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (74 goals).

Most famous players: Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Sydney Schertenleib, Lia Wälti.

Coach: Pia Sundhage (SWE, since 2024). Show more

Finland: The uncomfortable underdog

For the second time in a row and for the fourth time overall, Finland will be taking part in the European Championship finals. The northerners have twice qualified for the knockout round. On their first appearance in 2005, they reached the semi-finals, while at their home European Championships in 2009, the quarter-finals were the final destination.

Like Norway, Marko Saloranta's team had to take the detour via the play-offs and will be looking to surpass themselves in Switzerland. Tinja-Riikka Korpela should help them achieve this. The 39-year-old goalkeeper from Servette Chênois has not conceded a goal in her two appearances in the play-offs and can draw on the experience of 128 international matches. The potentially decisive third group match against Switzerland will take place in Geneva of all places.

Finland in numbers Population: 5.7 million

Capital: Helsinki.

FIFA ranking: 26th.

Previous appearances at European Championship finals (4): 2005, 2009, 2013, 2022.

Best European Championship result: semi-final (2005).

Top scorer in the European Championship qualifiers: Linda Sällström (6 goals).

Record player: Linda Sällström (151 games).

Record goalscorer: Linda Sällström (64 goals).

Most famous players: Sanni Franssi, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Linda Sällström.

Coach: Marko Saloranta (FIN, since 2022). Show more

