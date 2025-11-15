  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Will the Nati seal the deal? How Switzerland can secure its World Cup ticket today

Jan Arnet

15.11.2025

Switzerland have everything in their own hands ahead of the final games in the World Cup qualifiers. In the best-case scenario, the Nati will secure their ticket for North America on Saturday against Sweden.

15.11.2025, 16:00

15.11.2025, 16:43

The starting position

With ten points from their first four games, Switzerland are top of the table and have a three-point lead over Kosovo. Only the Kosovars can displace the Nati from first place. This means that Switzerland is already guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs.

Because the Nati (+9 goals) have a significantly better goal difference than Kosovo (-1), Murat Yakin's team would be as good as guaranteed a place in the World Cup if they beat Sweden on Saturday. Only a defeat in Kosovo could prevent Switzerland from winning the group - provided the Kosovars also win their game in Slovenia on Saturday.

The scenarios

Switzerland secure their World Cup ticket if ...

... they beat Sweden on Saturday and Kosovo do not win in Slovenia.

... they play at least a draw against Sweden on Saturday and Kosovo lose in Slovenia.

... they do not score more points than Kosovo on Saturday, but do not lose in Pristina on Tuesday and keep the better goal difference.

Switzerland must make the play-offs if ...

... they pick up fewer points against Sweden on Saturday than Kosovo did in Slovenia and lose the clash in Pristina on Tuesday.

... they score the same number of points against Sweden on Saturday as Kosovo did in Slovenia and lose the clash in Pristina on Tuesday. Then the goal difference will decide.

Will the Swiss national team book their ticket for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday?
Will the Swiss national team book their ticket for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday?
Keystone

What Murat Yakin says

The national team coach doesn't want to get out his calculator just yet. "First and foremost, we want to concentrate on our game," says Yakin on the day before the match against Sweden.

Nevertheless, he wants to be informed during the game about the live result of the match between Slovenia and Kosovo, which is taking place at the same time. "At half-time, we'll see what the result looks like in Slovenia. Then we can react accordingly," said Yakin. "We have big plans."

Will the Nati get their World Cup ticket?. Yakin:

Will the Nati get their World Cup ticket?Yakin: "We'll see what the result looks like in Slovenia during the break"

World Cup qualification

Football news

World Cup qualification. Belgium still have to wait for their World Cup ticket

World Cup qualificationBelgium still have to wait for their World Cup ticket

Super League. Dennis Hediger remains FCZ head coach until the end of the year for the time being

Super LeagueDennis Hediger remains FCZ head coach until the end of the year for the time being

FCZ still looking for a coach. Dennis Hediger to remain head coach until the end of the year for the time being

FCZ still looking for a coachDennis Hediger to remain head coach until the end of the year for the time being

Will Johan Manzambi start against Sweden?. The Geneva native hopes to make his debut at the Stade de Genève

Will Johan Manzambi start against Sweden?The Geneva native hopes to make his debut at the Stade de Genève

Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga in the doldrums. The dreaded 272 million storm is suddenly Sweden's biggest problem

Isak, Gyökeres and Elanga in the doldrumsThe dreaded 272 million storm is suddenly Sweden's biggest problem

World Cup qualification. Croatia punch their ticket - the Netherlands are as good as through

World Cup qualificationCroatia punch their ticket - the Netherlands are as good as through