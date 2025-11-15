Switzerland have everything in their own hands ahead of the final games in the World Cup qualifiers. In the best-case scenario, the Nati will secure their ticket for North America on Saturday against Sweden.

Jan Arnet

The starting position

With ten points from their first four games, Switzerland are top of the table and have a three-point lead over Kosovo. Only the Kosovars can displace the Nati from first place. This means that Switzerland is already guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs.

Because the Nati (+9 goals) have a significantly better goal difference than Kosovo (-1), Murat Yakin's team would be as good as guaranteed a place in the World Cup if they beat Sweden on Saturday. Only a defeat in Kosovo could prevent Switzerland from winning the group - provided the Kosovars also win their game in Slovenia on Saturday.

The scenarios

Switzerland secure their World Cup ticket if ...

... they beat Sweden on Saturday and Kosovo do not win in Slovenia.

... they play at least a draw against Sweden on Saturday and Kosovo lose in Slovenia.

... they do not score more points than Kosovo on Saturday, but do not lose in Pristina on Tuesday and keep the better goal difference.

Switzerland must make the play-offs if ...

... they pick up fewer points against Sweden on Saturday than Kosovo did in Slovenia and lose the clash in Pristina on Tuesday.

... they score the same number of points against Sweden on Saturday as Kosovo did in Slovenia and lose the clash in Pristina on Tuesday. Then the goal difference will decide.

Will the Swiss national team book their ticket for the 2026 World Cup on Saturday? Keystone

What Murat Yakin says

The national team coach doesn't want to get out his calculator just yet. "First and foremost, we want to concentrate on our game," says Yakin on the day before the match against Sweden.

Nevertheless, he wants to be informed during the game about the live result of the match between Slovenia and Kosovo, which is taking place at the same time. "At half-time, we'll see what the result looks like in Slovenia. Then we can react accordingly," said Yakin. "We have big plans."