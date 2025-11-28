Making his debut as coach of the Swiss women's national team against Belgium: Rafel Navarro. Keystone

It was a surprise when the new coach of the Swiss national team was announced at the beginning of November. Rafel Navarro succeeds one of the most experienced female football coaches in the world.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Pia Sundhage had to make way for a coach who had never coached a women's team before. Rafel Navarro was unknown even to most of the players. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic and Sydney Schertenleib are an exception - both are very familiar with Navarro.

Much praise for Navarro

Crnogorcevic has known the Spaniard since joining FC Barcelona in 2019, when he was an assistant. Schertenleib trained under him for just over a year. She joined the Catalans in the summer of 2024. One day after arriving at the last national team camp of the year, they both said during a media conference: "We were very surprised that he would be Switzerland's coach."

When they are asked to describe their new coach, the words are all positive. The players enjoy the training sessions, calling him "super communicative", "very well-positioned", "very good as a person" and "quiet, but loud when he needs to be".

It is striking how much the two praise Navarro, who was primarily responsible for the standards at Barcelona, on a human level - an aspect that was often criticized under his predecessor Sundhage.

During the European Championship, players complained that they did not know where they stood in Sundhage's plans. The coach did not talk to the team. And, as "Blick" is said to have learned from players, she even forced injured players to train, threatening to send them home otherwise.

Is there a Barcelona 2.0?

Even if Sundhage always dismissed the allegations as rumors, at least those players who voiced their displeasure in the summer are probably not unhappy about the change of coach.

"I think there are always cycles in football. That's why it's important to start a new project now for the coming years," said Crnogorcevic on the change of coach. "We've lacked a clear identity in recent years. There was no one way that Switzerland played and I hope that we will now develop that."

Navarro does not want to turn Switzerland into Barcelona 2.0, but he does want to bring an attacking game to the pitch and improve the work with and without the ball. However, one thing is important above all: that a well-coordinated team quickly emerges. On Friday, the Swiss will test themselves against Belgium, and on December 2, Wales will be their opponents in the last match of the year - both games will take place in Jerez, Spain. The World Cup qualifiers will then start next year at the beginning of March.

Success with a new system

Schertenleib considers the start with two test matches to be perfect: "Now we have ten days to try things out and get a feel for how Rafel wants to play. We will probably play with a different system."

The tests are all the more important because the road to the World Cup will be much more challenging after relegation from Nations League A. As group winners in League B, the Swiss can only secure a place in the play-off phase, in which they have to survive two matches against teams from League A or B - each with a first and second leg.

But Crnogorcevic is not intimidated by this. The World Cup is definitely one of her goals, says the player, who is still under contract with Seattle Reign in the USA until the end of the year. She does not yet know where she will be heading in the new year. "I'm leaning towards Europe, I want to join a project that I find exciting." She will certainly play for another year and a half, then it will probably be over slowly, says the record goalscorer.

For now, however, the focus is on the two test matches. The Swiss lost their last clash away from home against Belgium, the world number 20, by a clear 0:4. It remains to be seen whether Navarro's strengths will have an impact on the Swiss team on Friday at 7 p.m.