After three runner-up titles in a row, Arsenal have ended their long wait. The first league title in 22 years is a fact thanks to a City slip-up. Now the Champions League final awaits the Londoners.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Arsenal win the Premier League for the first time since 2004. The title is secured after Manchester City's 1:1 at Bournemouth one matchday before the end.

The Gunners are delighted after finishing runners-up three times in a row. Mikel Arteta's team experienced the decisive City slip-up together in front of the screen.

Arsenal cannot celebrate for long: after the last league game, the Champions League final against PSG awaits on May 30. There, the Londoners could win their first title in the premier class. Show more

Arsenal FC win the Premier League for the first time since 2004. Back then, the "Invincibles" won the title undefeated under Arsène Wenger. The Gunners did not remain undefeated this season - they suffered five league defeats. But because both defending champions Liverpool and Manchester City did not play their best season, the Londoners have now won their 14th Premier League title.

The first league title in 22 years was sealed by a slip-up from Manchester City on Tuesday evening. Pep Guardiola's team - who could leave the club in the summer - only drew 1-1 at Bournemouth, with Haaland's equalizer coming in the 95th minute.

ManCity's loss of points means Arsenal have an unassailable four-point lead at the top of the table with one matchday to go in the season. After a long wait and three runners-up finishes in a row, the joy was all the greater for coach Mikel Arteta's team. Footage shows the moment when the Arsenal players became sofa champions as spectators.

Great joy after the long-awaited championship title. Screenshot FC Arsenal

The next highlight is still to come

Despite the title, the Arsenal professionals cannot celebrate for too long. Although next Sunday's final league game against Crystal Palace is no longer relevant, the Gunners could fulfill their next dream a week later: The Champions League final against defending champions PSG is scheduled for Saturday, May 30.

Arsenal have never won the title in the top flight before. In 2006, the Londoners made it to the final, but were defeated by FC Barcelona. Will their longing for the most important title in club football now be satisfied? With the league title in the bag and a ten-day break, Arsenal should be perfectly prepared.

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