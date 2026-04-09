Barcelona feel disadvantaged by several controversial refereeing decisions following their 2-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid. In particular, the penalty that was not awarded after a handball and the controversial red card for Pau Cubarsi raised questions.
Following his FC Barcelona's Champions League defeat, Hansi Flick criticized not only referee Istvan Kovacs from Romania but also the German video referee Christian Dingert. "The VAR was very focused on Atlético Madrid today - that's the way it is. He's a German - thanks to Germany," said Flick in the press conference after the disappointing 2-0 defeat in front of their own fans.
Two scenes in particular stood out in the Spanish duel: firstly, a penalty that was not awarded to Barça after the break.
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo: "Musso takes the kick and the central defender touches the ball with his hand. It's an absurd situation, but it's a penalty; it's happened in other games. Even in training we always tell Joan (Garcia) or whoever is in goal not to use his hands to avoid this situation. For me it's a penalty, that's obvious."
The Atlético goalkeeper himself takes a different view of the action: "Yes, Marc (Pubill) stopped him with his hand because the ball wasn't in play, he wasn't under pressure, it wasn't a move that would have decided anything ... I think to harp on it so much ... I agree with the referee, the ball wasn't in play."
On the other hand, the sending off of defender Pau Cubarsi (44th minute). Giuliano Simeone, who was involved in the scene, said: "It all happened very quickly, so I didn't have a chance to look at the scene again. At that moment I felt a contact and from my point of view I was on my way to the goal, alone in front of Joan (Garcia)."