Barcelona feel disadvantaged by several controversial refereeing decisions following their 2-0 defeat against Atlético Madrid. In particular, the penalty that was not awarded after a handball and the controversial red card for Pau Cubarsi raised questions.

Syl Battistuzzi

Following his FC Barcelona's Champions League defeat, Hansi Flick criticized not only referee Istvan Kovacs from Romania but also the German video referee Christian Dingert. "The VAR was very focused on Atlético Madrid today - that's the way it is. He's a German - thanks to Germany," said Flick in the press conference after the disappointing 2-0 defeat in front of their own fans.

Two scenes in particular stood out in the Spanish duel: firstly, a penalty that was not awarded to Barça after the break.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo: "Musso takes the kick and the central defender touches the ball with his hand. It's an absurd situation, but it's a penalty; it's happened in other games. Even in training we always tell Joan (Garcia) or whoever is in goal not to use his hands to avoid this situation. For me it's a penalty, that's obvious."

The Atlético goalkeeper himself takes a different view of the action: "Yes, Marc (Pubill) stopped him with his hand because the ball wasn't in play, he wasn't under pressure, it wasn't a move that would have decided anything ... I think to harp on it so much ... I agree with the referee, the ball wasn't in play."

On the other hand, the sending off of defender Pau Cubarsi (44th minute). Giuliano Simeone, who was involved in the scene, said: "It all happened very quickly, so I didn't have a chance to look at the scene again. At that moment I felt a contact and from my point of view I was on my way to the goal, alone in front of Joan (Garcia)."

Reactions to X

Cubarsi weiß doch gena, was er da macht. Giuliano auch, aber so wie Cubarsi kreuzt und das Bein trifft: Rot. Selbst schuld! Wieder so ein naiver CL-Abwehrfehler bei Barça, wie Araujo gegen PSG...#BARATM #BarcaAtleti — Nils Kern (@nilskern17) April 8, 2026

Eine Rote Karte sollte nicht so viel Einfluss auf ein Spiel haben. Ich hoffe, dass in naher Zukunft diese Regel für Rote Karten überprüft wird. Wie z.B bei einer Notbremse irgendwie nur 30 min zu zehnt oder so in der Richtung. #BarçaAtleti — k3rim (@k3rimFIFA) April 8, 2026

Pau Cubarsí tried to look at the VAR replay, but they spotted him and switched the screen off! 😂#BARATM #BarcaAtleti pic.twitter.com/nkkNzklMJv — Football Pundit (@footballpunditX) April 8, 2026

Das ist niemals rot. Das war keine klare Tor Chance da er den Ball in Rücken hatte. — Regio Coach (@_Borussia1909) April 8, 2026

Eine Rote Karte sollte nicht so viel Einfluss auf ein Spiel haben. Ich hoffe, dass in naher Zukunft diese Regel für Rote Karten überprüft wird. Wie z.B bei einer Notbremse irgendwie nur 30 min zu zehnt oder so in der Richtung. #BarçaAtleti — k3rim (@k3rimFIFA) April 8, 2026

Der beste norwegische Stürmer hat wieder zugeschlagen. 😎 #BarçaAtleti — kendo (@kendo_276) April 8, 2026

Fairs man, this is the dream of every man. https://t.co/m3P1G5icH0 — 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐯 (@heis_fede) April 8, 2026

Remontada will happen visca barca #BarçaAtleti — Manan Bhatia (@MananBh84873181) April 9, 2026