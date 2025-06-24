Many variables: How the Bundesliga match schedule is created - Gallery After 34 match days at the latest, it is clear who will be lifting the championship trophy. Image: dpa Bayern's showdown with BVB is always particularly electrifying. Image: dpa Many variables: How the Bundesliga match schedule is created - Gallery After 34 match days at the latest, it is clear who will be lifting the championship trophy. Image: dpa Bayern's showdown with BVB is always particularly electrifying. Image: dpa

Bundesliga fans are looking forward to Friday. Who will open the season? When will Bayern play Dortmund and when will the derbies take place? A complicated process precedes the match schedule.

DPA dpa

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you The new Bundesliga season starts on August 22.

The German Football League will publish the fixture list next Friday.

Many parameters have to be taken into account when drawing up the fixture list: One of them is the regeneration time for clubs taking part in European competitions. Show more

Who plays against whom and when? The creation of match schedules can actually be broken down to this simple question. However, there are extensive considerations and guidelines behind it. On Friday (June 27), the German Football League (DFL) will publish the fixtures for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 in the 2025/26 season. This is how the fixture lists are created:

When is the fixture list drawn up?

Planning begins in the spring. However, the final work on the schedules can only start once promotion and relegation have been determined.

Is the fixture list drawn up by hand?

No - at least not completely. The DFL now uses software developed specifically for this purpose. All specifications and variables are incorporated into this. However, those responsible also constantly weigh up various interests themselves. The final result is the match schedule.

The general dates have already been set. The 63rd Bundesliga season opens on Friday, August 22. The 2nd Bundesliga starts three weeks earlier, on August 1. After the 15th matchday in the Bundesliga and the 17th matchday in the second division, there will be a short winter break. The 34th and final matchday is scheduled for the weekend of May 16/17. Less than four weeks later, the World Cup kicks off in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

On Friday, fans will find out on which matchday their club will play against whom and whether the game will be at home or away. The exact day of the week and time of the games will be announced by the DFL in blocks over the course of the season. This is mainly due to one influencing factor ...

What international requirements are there?

... The FIFA and UEFA match schedules are among the numerous requirements. The participation of German clubs in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League has a direct impact on the Bundesliga.

The exact dates can only be set once it has been determined which international starter will play when. A Champions League participant playing on Tuesday, for example, should not play a Bundesliga match on Sunday beforehand in order to give the players enough time to recover. Teams must have at least two days off before and after international matches.

What other requirements are there?

Numerous other variables shape the match schedule. The DFL cites requirements from security authorities, local authorities, fans, clubs and stadium operators, among others. For example, care is taken to ensure that clubs in close proximity to each other with strongly rivaling supporters do not play a home match on the same day. Regional public holidays and major events taking place at the same time as the match day also play a role.

Organized fans repeatedly criticize individual fixtures - for example, when supporters of the away team have to travel long distances on a Friday to watch their team play.

More from the department