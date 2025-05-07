Whether Buffon, Zoff or Banks - after his performance against Barça, Yann Sommer is mentioned in the same breath as the greats. A press review that does more than just pay homage to the Swiss.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the semi-final second leg against FC Barcelona, Yann Sommer is celebrated as an outstanding back-up.

The "Gazzetta dello Sport" writes that his spectacular save against Eric García is "something for documentaries".

Not only the Italian, but also other international media celebrated the Swiss goalkeeper and even described him as a "Barça nightmare". Show more

Yann Sommer is showered with praise after his outstanding performance in the semi-final second leg against FC Barcelona. The Italian sports bible "Gazzetta dello Sport" writes about the Swiss goalkeeper: "Like Banks, Zoff or Buffon. The save against García, who is about to make it 2:2, is something for documentaries. Also great against Yamal. A tremendous performance."

In addition, Sommer receives a fantastic 8.5 in the "Gazzetta" player ratings (from 1 to 10). Apart from him, only captain Lautaro Martínez (scored a goal and saved a penalty) has the same high rating. The "Corriere della Sera " also gave Sommer a score of 8.5 with the comment "phenomenal".

La Stampa" described Sommer as heroic and the "Corriere dello Sport" wrote that the Swiss was "unsurpassable". But Sommer has also received plenty of praise from the media outside Italy, here is an overview:

«Sommer is the reason why Milan are in the final. Several times he saves balls that are almost impossible to stop.» Blick

«A Sommer fairytale at the beginning of May.» SRF

«The hero was the Swiss goalkeeper Sommer. He even saved the golden ball from Lamine Yamal, who played the leading role in this memorable match. His saves were simply breathtaking.» Marca (Spanien)

Inters keeper Yann Sommer shows his extra class in thriller - Gallery Yann Sommer cheers with tears in his eyes. Image: Keystone Yann Sommer lets his emotions run free. Image: Keystone Yann Sommer defuses the situation. Image: Keystone Thumbs up: the defense stands firm. Image: Keystone Sommer's flying show: the picture shows a scene from the first leg. Image: Keystone Inters keeper Yann Sommer shows his extra class in thriller - Gallery Yann Sommer cheers with tears in his eyes. Image: Keystone Yann Sommer lets his emotions run free. Image: Keystone Yann Sommer defuses the situation. Image: Keystone Thumbs up: the defense stands firm. Image: Keystone Sommer's flying show: the picture shows a scene from the first leg. Image: Keystone

«Sommer, MVP of the game, was a nightmare for Barça.» Sport (Spanien)

«That's world class, you have to say.» Matthias Sammer bei Amazon Prime

«The Bayern nightmare strikes again!» Bild

«Goalkeeper Sommer's career autumn is his second spring.» Spiegel

«In this semi-final, we bow down to Yann Sommer! He single-handedly defended his team's lead at times and made life difficult for Barcelona with some truly first-class saves. This victory was surely the last time the Swiss goalkeeper will ever have to pay for anything in the city.» The Sun

«The Swiss kept two almost unstoppable balls out of the corner with lightning reactions and perfect positioning.» Eurosport

On CBS Sports, the pundits said that Sommer's saves against Yamal were worthy of a Champions League title:

“The one against Lamine Yamal is worth a Champions League Final title.”



Yann Sommer came up huge and @Nicocantor1, @TMeola1, @MikeGrella10 & @_poppymiller give him the praise he deserves 👏 pic.twitter.com/DgM9jo7XFe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 6, 2025

The press review of the game

Spain:

"Marca":"Maximum cruelty for Barça."

"El Mundo Deportivo": "Barça lose proudly in an epic duel."

"El Periódico": "Barça's glory is slipping away."

"ABC":"Inter wakes Flick's Barça from their slumber."

Italy:

"Gazzetta dello Sport":"An epic night! Inter infinite! They eliminate Barça in extra time and are in the final!"

"Corriere della Sera": "Inter achieve the feat of beating Barcelona and fly into the Champions League final: San Siro is in ecstasy."

"La Stampa":"Frattesi sends Inter to the Champions League final. Barcelona defeated 4:3 in an epic game."

England:

"BBC: Inter beat Barcelona in all-time classic."

"Daily Mail":"That was glorious, unfiltered madness - the best Champions League semi-final in history."

France:

"L'Equipe":"If you had one wish at UEFA, just one, it would be not to make us wait another 15 years for an Inter-Barcelona semi-final in the Champions League."

"Le Parisien":"One qualifier and two winners: Inter and football. From one week to the next, the fun of the game has flown from Catalonia to Lombardy without paying excess baggage charges."

Austria:

"Der Standard":"Inter Milan have taken the next step towards winning the football Champions League for the second time."

"Kronen Zeitung":"Absolute Champions League madness in Milan. Inter win football thriller against Barça."

Portugal:

"A Bola":"If football had existed in the 16th century, this game would have been a painting by da Vinci. (...) Can you catch your breath yet? That was impossible during the 120 minutes between Inter and Barcelona."

"Record":"There are no words to describe this duel between Inter Milan and Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final. It was a true hymn to football."

More on the spectacular match