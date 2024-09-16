The Champions League will be played in a new format from this season. But what is actually changing? blue Sport provides an overview.

How the new Champions League mode works 36 teams are part of the new Champions League mode.

In a so-called league phase, consisting of eight matches per team, all 36 clubs are listed in a table.

The eight matches in the league phase are played against different opponents.

The top eight from the league phase advance to the round of 16.

The remaining places in the round of 16 are awarded in knockout playoffs. A team ranked 9th to 16th will face a team ranked 17th to 24th, with a first and second leg deciding who progresses.

The losers of the knockout playoffs and clubs ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the Champions League. There is no ticket for the Europa League.

From the round of 16 onwards, the familiar tournament format is used. First and second legs between two teams up to and including the semi-finals. The Champions League winner is crowned in a final match. Show more

The Champions League will have a new look from this season. The group stage with 32 teams is history. There will now be a league phase with 36 teams.

In the league phase, each team plays eight matches, each against a different club. During the eight match days, each team plays four home games and four away games.

Top 8 fixed in round of 16 - last places in the knockout playoffs allocated

All 36 clubs are listed in a table. The top eight teams at the end of the league phase qualify for the round of 16. The remaining eight places are determined in knockout playoffs between the teams ranked 9th to 24th. The teams ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated from the competition.

In the playoffs, a club in places 9 to 16 meets a club in places 17 to 24. There is a first leg and a second leg. The better team in the league phase has the right to host the second leg. The winners of the knockout playoffs qualify for the round of 16 and face one of the best eight teams in the league phase. For the playoff losers, such as teams ranked 25 to 36, the European journey is over. There is no ticket for the Europa League.

Tournament mode with first and second legs from the round of 16 onwards

From the round of 16 onwards, the familiar tournament format continues. Two teams play a first and second leg until the last two remaining teams battle it out in the final. The final will take place on May 31, 2025 in Munich.

The tournament tree is set in such a way that the two best teams in the league phase will meet in the final at the earliest. A duel between the top 4 is possible from the semi-finals onwards.

The dates of the Champions League 24/25 Matchday 1 : September 17 - 19

Matchday 2 : October 1-2

Matchday 3 : October 22/23

Matchday 4 : November 5/6

Matchday 5 : November 26/27

Matchday 6 : December 10/11

Matchday 7 : January 21/22

Matchday 8 : January 29

Knockout playoffs : February 11/12 (first leg) // February 18/19 (second leg)

Draw for the round of 16: February 21 Show more

