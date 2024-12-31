  1. Residential Customers
Test matches and training camps How the Super League clubs are preparing for the second half of the season

Jan Arnet

31.12.2024

Fabio Celestini and FC Basel resume training on January 2.
Fabio Celestini and FC Basel resume training on January 2.
Keystone

The second half of the Super League season kicks off on the weekend of January 18/19, 2025. How and where are the teams preparing for the second half of the season? Here is the big overview.

31.12.2024, 14:53

31.12.2024, 14:54

 

1st tier

FC Lugano

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 4 to 11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 8: Lugano - Sturm Graz
  • January 10: Lugano - Cologne
  • January 19: Lugano - Basel
2nd rank

FC Basel

Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 4: Basel - Thun
  • January 11: Basel - Schaffhausen
  • January 19: Lugano - Basel
3rd rank

FC Lausanne-Sport

Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 5: Lausanne-Sport - Thun
  • January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Breitenrain
  • January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Stade Nyonnais
  • January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne
4th rank

FC Luzern

Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 8: Lucerne - Schaffhausen
  • January 11: Lucerne - Winterthur
  • January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne
5th rank

Servette

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 4-11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 10: Servette - Karlsruhe
  • January 18: Servette - St.Gallen
6th rank

FC Zürich

Start of training: January 3, 2025

Training camp: January 4 to 13, 2025 in southern Turkey

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

7th rank

FC Sion

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 3 to 11, 2025 in Benslimane (Morocco)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 5: Two test matches (opponent still unknown)
  • January 10: Opponent still unknown
  • January 18: Sion - GC
8th rank

FC St.Gallen

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 3 to 12 in La Manga (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • Test matches not yet known
  • January 18: Servette - St.Gallen
9th rank

BSC Young Boys

Start of training: December 28, 2024

Training camp: January 2 to 11, 2025 in Belek (Turkey)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 7: YB - Sepsi OSK
  • January 10: YB - Hannover 96
  • January 10: YB - Ludogorets Rasgrad
  • January 18: YB - Winterthur
10th rank

Yverdon Sport

Start of training: January 2, 2025

Training camp: January 2 to January 11, 2025 in Troia (Portugal)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 7: Yverdon - Lusitano de Evora
  • January 11: Yverdon - Estoril Praia
  • January 19: Zurich - Yverdon
11th rank

Grasshopper Club

Start of training: January 3, 2025

Training camp: January 5-12, 2025 in Sotogrande (Spain)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 11: GC - Sturm Graz
  • January 18: Sion - GC
12th rank

FC Winterthur

Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)

Test matches and start of the second half of the season

  • January 8: Winterthur - Vaduz
  • January 11: Winterthur - Lucerne (2 test matches, location still to be determined)
  • January 18: YB - Winterthur
