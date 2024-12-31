The second half of the Super League season kicks off on the weekend of January 18/19, 2025. How and where are the teams preparing for the second half of the season? Here is the big overview.
1st tier
FC Lugano
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 4 to 11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 8: Lugano - Sturm Graz
- January 10: Lugano - Cologne
- January 19: Lugano - Basel
2nd rank
FC Basel
Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 4: Basel - Thun
- January 11: Basel - Schaffhausen
- January 19: Lugano - Basel
3rd rank
FC Lausanne-Sport
Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 5: Lausanne-Sport - Thun
- January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Breitenrain
- January 11: Lausanne-Sport - Stade Nyonnais
- January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne
4th rank
FC Luzern
Start of training: December 30, 2024 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 8: Lucerne - Schaffhausen
- January 11: Lucerne - Winterthur
- January 19: Lausanne-Sport - Lucerne
5th rank
Servette
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 4-11, 2025 in Marbella (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 10: Servette - Karlsruhe
- January 18: Servette - St.Gallen
6th rank
FC Zürich
Start of training: January 3, 2025
Training camp: January 4 to 13, 2025 in southern Turkey
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- Three to four test matches are planned.
- January 19: Zurich - Yverdon
7th rank
FC Sion
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 3 to 11, 2025 in Benslimane (Morocco)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 5: Two test matches (opponent still unknown)
- January 10: Opponent still unknown
- January 18: Sion - GC
8th rank
FC St.Gallen
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 3 to 12 in La Manga (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- Test matches not yet known
- January 18: Servette - St.Gallen
9th rank
BSC Young Boys
Start of training: December 28, 2024
Training camp: January 2 to 11, 2025 in Belek (Turkey)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 7: YB - Sepsi OSK
- January 10: YB - Hannover 96
- January 10: YB - Ludogorets Rasgrad
- January 18: YB - Winterthur
10th rank
Yverdon Sport
Start of training: January 2, 2025
Training camp: January 2 to January 11, 2025 in Troia (Portugal)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 7: Yverdon - Lusitano de Evora
- January 11: Yverdon - Estoril Praia
- January 19: Zurich - Yverdon
11th rank
Grasshopper Club
Start of training: January 3, 2025
Training camp: January 5-12, 2025 in Sotogrande (Spain)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 11: GC - Sturm Graz
- January 18: Sion - GC
12th rank
FC Winterthur
Start of training: January 2, 2025 (no training camp)
Test matches and start of the second half of the season
- January 8: Winterthur - Vaduz
- January 11: Winterthur - Lucerne (2 test matches, location still to be determined)
- January 18: YB - Winterthur