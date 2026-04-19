Thun can get ready for the big championship party. IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Thun can get ready for the championship party. The Bernese Oberlanders can bag their first championship title as early as next week.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Thun ended its run of two defeats with a 3-1 home win and moved very close to the championship title. The title could be secured as early as next Saturday.

If Thun win their home game against Lugano, the title is secured. Even in the event of a draw, the championship would be practically decided due to the significantly better goal difference.

If Thun do not win, the title could depend on St.Gallen's result at YB on Sunday. Show more

With the 3:1 home win against Basel, FC Thun not only ended its run of two defeats in a row, but also brought itself very close to the championship title.

The promoted team can celebrate the first championship in the club's history as early as next week. If Thun win their home game against Lugano on Saturday at 8.30 pm (live on blue Sport), the title will be theirs for the taking. And the big party could take place in their own stadium.

In the event of a draw, St.Gallen could keep their title hopes alive mathematically with a win. However, due to the significantly better goal difference, the championship would then be as good as fixed.

Sofa champions on Sunday?

If Thun do not win on Saturday, they could become champions on the sofa on Sunday. If St.Gallen do not win their away game against YB at 4.30 p.m., Thun would no longer be in contention for the title.

If St.Gallen win against YB, the title party will be postponed for at least a week. Thun will then play away at Basel. One thing is certain: a single win in the remaining five games will be enough to wrap up the championship title.