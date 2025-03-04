Ahead of the Champions League clash between Real and Atlético, Nati defender Rodriguez shows Betis Sevilla how to take Real's wonder striker out of the game. blue Sport is there at the Estadio Benito.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Good news for Atlético Madrid ahead of the Champions League round of 16 against city rivals Real: the wonder strike force of Vinicius, Mbappé and Rodrygo is not unstoppable!

Nati defender Ricardo Rodriguez showed how it's done with Betis Sevilla in a 2:1 win at the weekend. With a tall back four.

Rodriguez told blue Sport: "You can't give Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé any space. It's best if you disrupt them as soon as they receive the ball." And if it doesn't work? Rodriguez: "Then every defender in the world needs luck." Show more

Real Madrid currently have probably the best forward line in the world. Vinicius, Mbappé and Rodrygo are ultra-fast, tricky and dangerous. This extra class has its price. The estimated market value of the trio? 460 million euros!

The big question: How do you stop Vinicius, Mbappé and Rodrygo?

No team has found the right answer in recent Champions League matches. Man City conceded three goals twice, Stade Brest and Atalanta Bergamo also conceded three, and RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund conceded five.

Rodriguez: "We tried to stand tall"

Ricardo Rodriguez and Betis Sevilla found the recipe against the €460m attack on Saturday.

blue Sport is up close and personal with Betis' 2:1 win over Real at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Rodriguez, who as a left-back has to deal mainly with Rodrygo and occasionally with Mbappé for 90 minutes, and his colleagues conceded hardly any chances to the Madrilenians. "Real probably have the best attack in the world. But we didn't adapt our system and tried to play high up the pitch," said Rodriguez after the final whistle.

True to the motto: attack is the best defense. And it works. Rodriguez also got involved in the attack remarkably often and also went for the finish. His long-range shot after 22 minutes flies just over the goal, his free kick shortly afterwards is deflected decisively. And the referee's whistle remained silent in the 65th minute when he was pulled off his feet by Aurélien Tchouaméni in the penalty area. "That was a penalty," says Rodriguez, showing the welts on his calf.

"... then you also need luck as a defender"

And how do you neutralize Real's three strikers? Rodriguez: "You have to stay highly focused for the entire duration of the game, play intelligently, stand firm and defend with solidarity. Our midfield did a great job and worked well at the back. If you're not careful against this world-class attack, you'll concede a goal. You can't give Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé any space. It's best if you disrupt them when they receive the ball."

Easier said than done. What if you don't succeed and one of the three runs at you with the ball and speed? "Honestly," says Rodriguez and smiles, "then it's difficult for any defender in the world. Then you also need luck to speculate correctly and choose the right side." Just like Rodriguez did in his duel with Rodrygo shortly before the end.

Let's see if Atlético Madrid can also get to grips with Real's attacking artists. On Tuesday evening from 21:00 on blue TV.