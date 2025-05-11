Urs Schnyder is one of the best Swiss referees, whistles in the Champions League - and rocks out on stage in his spare time. blue Sport visited Schnyder at a concert. He says: "I can't imagine life without a band. It's an important outlet for me."

Jan Arnet

He is a little tired, says Urs Schnyder, when he meets blue Sport on a mild Thursday evening in Bern. The day before, he had refereed a Cup match in Saudi Arabia. Former Arsenal and BVB star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning goal for Al-Qadsiah in stoppage time, not only preventing extra time, but also preventing Schnyder from rushing to catch his flight back to Switzerland.

This is not the first time that Schnyder has been asked by the Saudis to referee a match. It shows that the FIFA referee's services are also appreciated internationally. He made his debut in the Champions League this season, refereeing the matches between Girona and Feyenoord and Eindhoven and Shaktar in the league phase.

Anyone watching the 39-year-old on TV or in the stadium will see a calm referee who always remains objective. He never gets emotional. But Schnyder can also be different. He proves this on this evening at the Bern Reitschule, where he rocks the stage with his band Preamp Disaster.

Only likes to be the center of attention on stage

Preamp Disaster translates as "preamp catastrophe". The band describe their sound as "atmospheric post-doom, as hard as metal, as experimental as post-rock, as tight as stoner rock". "Doom" means "doom" or "doom", so it goes in the direction of heavy metal.

The band has been playing together since 2007, rehearsing two to three times a month. Preamp Disaster plays around six concerts a year. Schnyder is a guitarist and singer, although his vocals are used more as a "fifth instrument", as he says himself.

When he is on stage, Schnyder immerses himself in another world. As a referee, he tends to stay in the background. If he doesn't attract attention, he has done his job well. It's completely different in music. He is the center of attention and can really live it up. "I love being on stage with my band. As a musician, I like to be the center of attention. As a referee, I don't look for that center of attention at all," he says.

Whether on the football pitch or on stage: Urs Schnyder likes to be in control. Keystone

The central Swiss doesn't see many parallels with football: "A concert is very relaxing for me. I know what I'm playing. So I can prepare myself well," says Schnyder. "On the football pitch, I'm dependent on the players. I don't know what to expect." That's why he's more nervous before a football match than before a concert.

Completely different audience than in the stadium

The audience in the stadium is also completely different to that in a bar or concert hall. Nevertheless, the referee is occasionally recognized on stage. "It happens again and again that people recognize me. Or even come by precisely because they know I'm playing."

Conversely, he is rarely asked about his music by football players. But that has also happened before. "Once, players came out of the dressing room late and someone from the other team told me to play my music and they would come out quickly," says Schnyder with a broad grin on his face.

Schnyder has been refereeing in the Super League for ten years and has officiated over 400 football matches in his career. Keystone

In the Super League, he regularly referees in front of thousands of spectators, with almost 30,000 fans in the stadium for the match he refereed between Basel and YB in March. On this evening in Bern, Schnyder rocks in front of just under 100 people. The sports teacher seems to need this balance.

"I can no longer imagine life without my band. It's become an important outlet for me. I really need it," Schnyder clarifies. "When I'm on tour with the guys for a weekend, I can also recharge my batteries."