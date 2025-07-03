Top wrestler Fabian Staudenmann is right in the middle of the action at the public viewing on the Bundesplatz. The Bernese reveals how he perceives the euphoria surrounding the home European Championships and why he is following the opening game at the public viewing.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, the Swiss national team played its first match at the home European Championships against Norway.

Wrestling star Fabian Staudenmann was also present at the public viewing on Bern's Bundesplatz.

The 25-year-old says about the atmosphere on site: "It's a cool thing, you could feel in Bern that the European Championships are getting closer and closer." Show more

Fabian Staudenmann is the wrestler of the moment. This year, the Bernese wrestler has already won the Stoos-Schwinget, the Oberländische Schwingfest and the Mittelländische Schwingfest. He is one of the big favorites for the ESAF in August. And what does a top wrestler do when he's not putting his opponents on their backs in the sawdust? He is at public viewing.

Staudenmann mingles with the crowd on the Bundesplatz for the opening match of the national team at the European Championships. The 25-year-old tells blue Sport: "The atmosphere is very good, it's a cool thing. You could tell when you walked through the city that they were setting something up here and you could feel that the European Championship was getting closer and closer."

When asked why he decided to go to the public viewing, he explains: "We were still training here today and I live in Bern. The weather was just right, so I suggested that we come here to the Bundesplatz instead of watching at home". Staudenmann reveals that he always likes to watch football whenever possible: "The closer we got to the European Championship, the more women's matches I watched."

Staudenmann warned of the turnaround

You can already feel the European Championship euphoria in Bern and he hopes that there will be a bit more, explains the wrestler: "With a win today, you could really kick-start the European Championship."

During the interview, the match between Switzerland and Norway is at the interval. Switzerland is still leading 1:0 at this point thanks to a goal from Nadine Riesen and Staudenmann warns: "They've done really well so far, but 1:0 is always dangerous, it can turn around quickly. We have to hope that they make it 2-0 as quickly as possible, then we still have a bit of a buffer."

Unfortunately, Bern was right about the 1:0 being a dangerous result. The Norwegians turned the game around in the second half and won 2:1 in the end.

Incidentally, Staudenmann doesn't have a favorite player in the national team. Staudenmann, who is on site in the original women's national team shirt, is very diplomatic: "In a team sport, it's the team that has to function, so the individual has to take second place. That's why I prefer to say a favorite team and that is, of course, the Swiss national team."

Staudenmann hopes that the national team will get as far as possible. Staudenmann was convinced (at half-time against Norway) that it would be enough for the knockout phase: "And from then on, anything can happen anyway."

