Winterthur, GC and FCZ are at the bottom of the Super League table. blue Sport expert Uli Forte knows all three clubs and explains the problems behind Zurich's football crisis.

Luca Betschart

Only a miracle can save FC Winterthur from direct relegation, GC will no longer be able to avoid the barrage and FCZ is in 10th place in the table with just 35 points from 35 games - the Zurich football clubs are in crisis. Uli Forte, who has been employed by all three clubs, says in the blue Sport Studio: "All three are at the bottom (of the table). That's a problem for Zurich football."

Forte believes that all three clubs are struggling with their own problems: "You have to look at it differently. FC Winterthur know every year at the start of the Super League season that they will be fighting against relegation," said Forte. "There was a blip at the top when they miraculously made it into the Championship Group. But it's clear that you can't expect that."

The situation is different with GC and FCZ. "At GC, there is always a change of management - not in the operational management, but in the ownership relationship. There have always been new owners, which always brings a new culture and new approaches. The club has to adapt again and again," explains the 52-year-old, adding: "There have also been a few changes at FCZ in recent years, where they haven't always achieved what they set out to do."