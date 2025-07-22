"The number one goal" How Uli Forte wants to lead Winterthur back into the league

FC Winterthur has had a turbulent season. Uli Forte's team is going into the new season with a full tank and full motivation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you It's finally starting again. The Super League starts on Friday, July 25. The match between FC Zurich and FC Sion can be watched on free TV on blue Zoom from 8pm.

Last season, FC Winterthur secured their place in the league with 20 points from nine games.

Uli Forte's team is taking a "positive feeling" into the preparations and the upcoming Super League season.

Winterthur are focusing on the lower end of the table. The goal: to stay in the league. Show more

March 2025: FC Winterthur is on the brink of the abyss. With nine rounds to go, the team from Eulach is in last place in the Super League. The gap to the two other relegation candidates, GC and Yverdon, is seven and twelve points respectively.

FCW made up for the deficit, scoring 20 out of a possible 27 points in the final phase and even managed to stay in the league.

The Winterthur team took the momentum from the final phase of the previous season into the summer break. "When a season has gone so well that you can say goodbye to the bottom places at the end, then you simply have a positive feeling," said coach Uli Forte on blue Sport about the Zurich team's preparations. The team's motivation and work ethic are there.

Several young talents involved in the preparations

The attitude of the youngsters is also right. Forte has called up several players from the U21 squad for the training sessions. "The youth department in Winterthur works very well. That's why it was clear to us that we would let the best of them take part."

The 51-year-old is pleased with the talents: "They're doing well so far." It is quite possible that certain players will get their baptism of fire in the Super League. Forte assumes that one or two players will play on the pitch or at least sit on the bench.

The new season starts for FCW in Lausanne. The motto for the upcoming 38 games: To stay in the league. "In terms of the club's possibilities, staying in the league is always the number one goal. If we manage to leave one team behind us ... if we manage to do what we did last year, leave two teams behind us, then the goal is achieved and then everyone is very happy."

Forte is aware that the league is starting from scratch again after the brilliant final spurt in the past season. But he wants to take the good atmosphere, the "vibe", with him.

The ball will roll for Winterthur for the first time in the 2025/26 season at the Stade de la Tuilière on Sunday from 4 p.m. blue Sport will broadcast live.