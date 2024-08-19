Last Thursday, blue Sport exclusively reported that Gregor Kobel would replace Yann Sommer as number 1 in goal for the national team. On Monday, Sommer announced his retirement from the national team. At a media conference, Sommer talks about his reasons.

Today, Monday, Yann Sommer announces his retirement from the national team. He talks about his reasons at a media conference.

"I thought about my future after the European Championship and made my decision while on vacation," explained Sommer. "It was a great, beautiful and emotional journey. Now is the time to close this chapter." Show more

After 94 international matches and five major events as number 1, it's over: Yann Sommer is retiring from the national team. The goalkeeper announced this on Instagram on Monday morning. As blue Sport already reported on August 15, Sommer would have had to cope with the role of backup goalkeeper in the national team from now on, as Murat Yakin plans to use Gregor Kobel as number 1 in the future.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my career as goalkeeper for the Swiss national team. It was a great honor and privilege to represent my country for twelve years in 94 international matches at the highest level," Sommer wrote on Instagram.

At a media conference afterwards, he explained that the decision had matured after the European Championships while on vacation. "I thought about it a lot and spoke to my family." In an honest conversation with national team goalkeeping coach Patrick Foletti, he felt reassured in his decision. "And so, after this conversation, I definitely decided to retire from the national team. Now is the right time."

Sommer makes it clear that he could no longer be assured that he would continue to be the national team's number one. "However, this was not the main reason for my resignation," he says. He has not had any contact with his designated successor Gregor Kobel.

"The moment has come to say goodbye"

On May 30, 2012, Sommer made his debut for Switzerland in a test match against Romania, but initially had to take a back seat. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Sommer was still behind Diego Benaglio in the hierarchy. After Benaglio's retirement, the now 35-year-old rose to number one - and was considered undisputed for years. Now a "great, beautiful and emotional journey is coming to an end", as Sommer says.

He now wants to concentrate fully on his club Inter Milan, says the 35-year-old. Sommer thanks his teammates, the national team squad, the coaches, his family, his personal team and the Swiss fans: "Without your support, your trust and your belief in me, these successes would not have been possible. You have always given me the motivation to perform at my best."

Kobel has ousted Sommer

Before the European Championships in Germany this summer, voices were raised for the first time calling for a change in the goalkeeping position. Because with Kobel, an absolute top goalkeeper is waiting for his chance. The Dortmund goalkeeper was named best Bundesliga goalkeeper for the fourth time in a row by "Kicker" in the summer and helped BVB reach the Champions League final.

However, Murat Yakin continued to put his trust in Yann Sommer and caused displeasure in the 26-year-old Kobel's entourage when he announced his decision six months before the European Championship on the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport. And the national team coach kept his word and opted for the goalkeeper from champions Inter Milan in Germany, who also had an excellent season.

After the European Championship, Yakin apparently felt the time had come to ring in the generational change and put his trust in Kobel, who is nine years younger.

