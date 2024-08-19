Last Thursday, blue Sport exclusively reported that Gregor Kobel would replace Yann Sommer as number 1 in goal for the national team. On Monday, Sommer announced his retirement from the national team. At a media conference, Sommer talks about his reasons.
- "I thought about my future after the European Championship and made my decision while on vacation," explained Sommer. "It was a great, beautiful and emotional journey. Now is the time to close this chapter."
After 94 international matches and five major events as number 1, it's over: Yann Sommer is retiring from the national team. The goalkeeper announced this on Instagram on Monday morning. As blue Sport already reported on August 15, Sommer would have had to cope with the role of backup goalkeeper in the national team from now on, as Murat Yakin plans to use Gregor Kobel as number 1 in the future.
"After careful consideration, I have decided to end my career as goalkeeper for the Swiss national team. It was a great honor and privilege to represent my country for twelve years in 94 international matches at the highest level," Sommer wrote on Instagram.
At a media conference afterwards, he explained that the decision had matured after the European Championships while on vacation. "I thought about it a lot and spoke to my family." In an honest conversation with national team goalkeeping coach Patrick Foletti, he felt reassured in his decision. "And so, after this conversation, I definitely decided to retire from the national team. Now is the right time."
Sommer makes it clear that he could no longer be assured that he would continue to be the national team's number one. "However, this was not the main reason for my resignation," he says. He has not had any contact with his designated successor Gregor Kobel.
"The moment has come to say goodbye"
On May 30, 2012, Sommer made his debut for Switzerland in a test match against Romania, but initially had to take a back seat. At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Sommer was still behind Diego Benaglio in the hierarchy. After Benaglio's retirement, the now 35-year-old rose to number one - and was considered undisputed for years. Now a "great, beautiful and emotional journey is coming to an end", as Sommer says.
He now wants to concentrate fully on his club Inter Milan, says the 35-year-old. Sommer thanks his teammates, the national team squad, the coaches, his family, his personal team and the Swiss fans: "Without your support, your trust and your belief in me, these successes would not have been possible. You have always given me the motivation to perform at my best."
Kobel has ousted Sommer
Before the European Championships in Germany this summer, voices were raised for the first time calling for a change in the goalkeeping position. Because with Kobel, an absolute top goalkeeper is waiting for his chance. The Dortmund goalkeeper was named best Bundesliga goalkeeper for the fourth time in a row by "Kicker" in the summer and helped BVB reach the Champions League final.
However, Murat Yakin continued to put his trust in Yann Sommer and caused displeasure in the 26-year-old Kobel's entourage when he announced his decision six months before the European Championship on the football talk show Heimspiel on blue Sport. And the national team coach kept his word and opted for the goalkeeper from champions Inter Milan in Germany, who also had an excellent season.
After the European Championship, Yakin apparently felt the time had come to ring in the generational change and put his trust in Kobel, who is nine years younger.
Thank you, Yann Sommer!
That's it! The press conference is over. And with it, the era of Yann Sommer in the Swiss national team comes to an end. "It was an honor for all of us. You will always be a part of this national team," said media chief Adrian Arnold at the end. We can only agree with that. Thank you for everything, Yann Sommer!
How much longer will Sommer play?
Sommer celebrates his 36th birthday in December. How much longer will the fans be able to enjoy Sommer's parades? "I'll be goalie for as long as I enjoy it. Football gives me so much, I'll continue to do everything I can to be as successful as possible." Still playing at 40 is definitely possible, laughs Sommer.
No thoughts of returning to Switzerland yet
Xherdan Shaqiri, who also retired from the national team after the European Championship, has now returned to the Super League with FC Basel. Can Sommer also imagine that? "I'm not ruling anything out. But it's not an issue for me at the moment, I'm very happy at Inter Milan." His contract at Inter runs until 2026.
No contact with Kobel
Gregor Kobel will be the new number 1 for the national team after Sommer's retirement. "I had no contact with Gregor," says Sommer - and also refrains from publicly congratulating his successor. He did, however, have a "very good and honest exchange" with Murat Yakin.
"I will miss that"
When asked what he will miss most, Sommer replies: "The dressing room, the moments with my team-mates, singing the national anthem, celebrating with the fans. But now is the right time to close this chapter."
No farewell game planned
There are no plans for a possible farewell game. "I would be happy if this chapter is closed after this press conference," said Sommer. Nati media manager Arnold says: "We will say goodbye to Yann Sommer and Xherdan Shaqiri at a home game."
Sommer was no longer undisputed as number 1
Did the decision come about because the national team wanted to rely more on Gregor Kobel in the future? "They could no longer assure me that I would continue to be number 1," Sommer clarifies. "However, this was not the main reason for my resignation. I had already made up my mind. But that's normal, it's part of the business. But I really appreciated the honest communication."
Sommer is looking forward to more family time
His family reacted differently to his decision. Although the wonderful national team trips are over, he now has more time for his loved ones. Sommer shows a golden Lego brick that his daughter gave him.
"I have no regrets"
Sommer denies that he regrets anything from his time in the national team. "I always go all-in, I have done my whole career." Defeats are part and parcel of football. "We also had tough moments in the national team. Every elimination hurts a lot. But you learn from it and that's why I have no regrets."
Mbappé penalty as one of the biggest highlights
When asked about his biggest national team highlights, Sommer replied: "The penalty against Mbappé was one of the biggest highlights. Also because we were able to come back from 3-1 down against the great football nation of France. It was a decisive moment for the Swiss national team, so we believed that we could go far. The pictures from Switzerland were also wonderful and touched us." But there were many more highlights. "It was generally a great, beautiful and emotional journey."
Sommer: "I thought that was unnecessary"
Out of respect for his club Inter Milan, who started the new season against Genoa on Saturday (2:2), he wanted to wait and see before communicating. So it leaked out on Thursday that Gregor Kobel would be the new number 1 for the national team, as blue Sport exclusively reported. Sommer: "I found that very unnecessary."
European Championship in Germany as a nice finale
"In a conversation with Nati goalie coach Patrick Foletti about two weeks ago, I felt vindicated in my decision to retire from the Nati now," Sommer continued. The European Championship was a perfect end to his career with the national team: "It was an extremely enjoyable and emotional tournament. Everything was just right."
Sommer: "Decision came on vacation"
After a tribute from SFA media chief Adrian Arnold, Sommer said: "It's very important to me to be here in person. I didn't think about my future before the European Championship, I wanted to concentrate fully on the tournament. That was important to me. (...) After the elimination, I spoke to the staff and decided to think about it during my vacation."
Hello ...
... and welcome to Yann Sommer's media conference in Zurich. The long-serving national team goalkeeper announced his retirement from the national team on Monday morning. Sommer now explains his reasons.