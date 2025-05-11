A champion's smile? YB head coach Imke Wübbenhorst poses at Egelsee before the decisive games against GC Keystone

Imke Wübbenhorst has led YB to the final of the Women's Super League for the first time since the play-offs were introduced. The German can lead the Bernese side to their first league title since 2011 against GC.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 36-year-old welcomes the Keystone-SDA news agency to a café on Lake Egelsee, not far from her home. Mother Kerstin looks at her five-month-old son Bendt during the interview, and her Dalmatian dog listens attentively under the table to what she has to say. The day before, Wübbenhorst was back on the football pitch herself for the first time since becoming a mother, playing for FC Bern's senior team. So she is still feeling the sore muscles a little. But she says: "It's fun to have arrived here. Not just as a coach, but as a person."

Wübbenhorst talks about what YB is doing better than the competition this season, why it is difficult to achieve sustainable success in women's football over several years and why she thinks it is important for players to be socialized outside of football.

Imke Wübbenhorst, the pairing in the Women's Super League final is YB versus GC. Hardly anyone would have bet on that before the season, would they?

"Our goal was to get to the final, and GC knocked out the two favorites for the title, Servette Chênois and Basel. In that respect, both teams certainly deserve to be where they are now."

YB are the qualifying winners and have beaten GC three times in the championship and cup this season. Your team is the favorite going into the final.

"In the last game of the regular season, you could see that GC has improved a lot. They made some good transfers in the winter that have raised the quality. GC is a top team that played a great second half of the season. They play very purposefully, quickly and dynamically and are currently really in the flow. However, we've lost a bit of our naturalness in the playoffs."

What do you mean by that?

"The fact that we won 3:1 away from home in Zurich in the first leg of the semi-final was a gift. We were 1-0 down until the 82nd minute. And that made the starting position a lot more comfortable. However, we haven't been really confident in the playoffs yet."

How are you going to change that in the first leg of the final at the Letzigrund on Sunday?

"The most important thing is to get the freshness into our legs, which is why we're training intensively this week, but less in terms of running. I want to keep it as simple as possible and not overwhelm the players with new inputs. The pressure is high enough in a final like this, so it's all about mentality. Who wants it more? Who is prepared to go the extra mile? Who can push themselves harder?"

For the first time since the playoffs were introduced, there is not just one game this year, but each team can play once at home. Do you welcome that?

"It's an advantage for us because it means we can play on artificial turf at least once. I haven't yet noticed that my team performs less well away from home. But natural grass is of course more difficult for us, especially when the weather isn't good."

Naomi Luyet has been out since the end of November, a key player who scored and set up many goals before her injury. Are you surprised that your team has still made it this far?

"We won the regular season because we had the better goal difference. In that respect, Nao made an important contribution. But what sets us apart is that there's always someone there when there's a breakdown. Whether it was me with my maternity leave, Iman Beney with the cruciate ligament injury, Stephanie Waeber, Courtney Strode, Athena Kuehn or Naomi. We always had to compensate for something somewhere. As a result, every player in this team has become important. Realizing that we have a good structure even without our top players and can make up for absences gives everyone an extra push."

You've been with YB for three years now. After losing in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, you can now play for the championship title for the first time. How do you rate the development?

"When I came to Bern, we drew up a paper outlining our sporting, strategic and economic goals, among other things. For example, we set out how many players we wanted to integrate from the youth team into the professional team and where we wanted to invest in terms of infrastructure and personnel. And I can say that we have overtaken the paper. According to the plan, the semi-final would have been the goal this year."

A nice surprise. What do you attribute it to?

"You can never just look at such goals in isolation; there's always the competition. And the public may sometimes fail to recognize this, but there are four clubs in Switzerland - Basel, Servette, GC and Zurich - that invest more than we do. In this respect, it would be a huge success if we could now get this title over the finishing line."

How does YB's strategy differ from other clubs?

"There are clubs that invest less in structures and more in legs. They bring in players from abroad who are supposed to bring success, but if it doesn't work out with titles, the players are gone again and the sponsors may lose interest. And then everything collapses. YB has grown organically in all areas in recent years, be it with the help of sponsors or the owner family Rihs, who have invested for years. This allows structures to grow. With Franziska Schild, we have a general manager for the women's department who is employed 100%, and the coaches in the youth sector also have a job that enables them to invest a lot in the training of young players."

Do these structures also help YB to play for the championship title in more than just this season?

"That depends on the talent we produce. As a club, you can't assume that there will be two super talents like Iman and Naomi in every year group. I am a very ambitious coach. I want to be successful every year. But I think this is more difficult to achieve than with the men."

Why is that?

"There's a lot more money involved at all levels in the men's game. The income from the European Cup and the transfer revenue are essential for the clubs. However, a friend who regularly plays in the Champions League with her team once told me that all their money goes on bonuses and travel. So there is nothing left over to invest sustainably. And since it's not really common in women's football for lucrative transfer fees to be paid for transfers, players don't want to commit themselves long-term because they want to retain the freedom to move if an interesting offer comes along. There are still ten players in the squad from when I started at YB. That's quite extraordinary."

So you would like to see wages rise and Iman Beney move on to FC Barcelona for several million.

"We shouldn't make the same mistakes that have been made in men's football for far too long, including with the exorbitant wages. It's extremely important that we're not just dealing with players, but with people. People who need a holistic socialization and shouldn't just live in a football bubble."

What do you mean by that?

"I think it's extremely important that these girls also have a normal environment. That's what builds something like resilience in the first place, because if football doesn't go well, they still have enough other things to play for and where they still have support, activity and self-esteem and are also confronted with normal everyday things again."

So should they go to work or study?

"I don't think it makes a player worse if she works her brain a bit on the side and doesn't just train her body. For example, I have a player who works as a carpenter. She's on her feet from morning to night. That's difficult, of course, but a part-time job would definitely be good for many players."

Won't the standard drop if there are no more professional players?

"I actually believe that it can have a positive effect on their ability to make decisions as people, that they are more prudent because they have other things to focus on. I don't want to know how much time men sometimes spend on their PlayStation because they don't know what to do with their time."

Isn't that a cliché?

"In the youth academies in Germany, the players don't have to worry about anything. They don't have to do laundry or cook. When my girls go to an away game, they cook for themselves what's good and healthy for them. This interaction with food and their own bodies alone makes them smarter. It gives them a sense of self-efficacy. That is extremely important. And I don't think it makes them any worse at playing football."