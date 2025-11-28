"Not to be excused" This is how YB reacts to the rioting of its fans

At the Europa League match between Aston Villa and YB, there are riots in the visitors' sector. Fans threw cups onto the pitch and got into a brawl with police officers. The club issues a statement.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Europa League match between Aston Villa and Young Boys, there were riots in the visitors' block.

BSC Young Boys condemns the violence, clearly distances itself from the fans' behavior and reports that two people have been taken into police custody.

"We apologize for the behavior of the offending individuals," wrote the Bernese club. Show more

It's the 27th minute at Villa Park: Donyell Malen gives England the lead and runs towards the corner flag in front of the visitors' block. He sticks out his tongue and provokes the YB fans. Numerous cups are promptly thrown. Malen is hit on the head by an object and suffers a laceration.

But that's not all: after Malen's second goal to make it 2:0, objects and even chairs fly onto the pitch again. When YB captain Loris Benito seeks a dialog with the supporters, the situation escalates completely. A wild brawl degenerates between fans and police.

Two YB fans in police custody

"The fact that beer cups, coins and even a seat were thrown towards the players is inexcusable," wrote Young Boys in a statement. Two people were taken into police custody in the course of the clashes.

"The police officers, standing with their backs to the pitch, did not notice Loris Benito and thought that the fans wanted to go towards the pitch, whereupon the incident got completely out of hand," the Bernese club's statement reads.

And further: "BSC Young Boys condemns in the strongest possible terms that objects were thrown towards the players and distances itself from violence in any form. We also apologize for the behavior of the individuals responsible."

The match was able to continue after a brief interruption. YB ultimately lost the game 1-2 and slipped to 26th place in the table.

