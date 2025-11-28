  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Not to be excused" This is how YB reacts to the rioting of its fans

Jan Arnet

28.11.2025

At the Europa League match between Aston Villa and YB, there are riots in the visitors' sector. Fans threw cups onto the pitch and got into a brawl with police officers. The club issues a statement.

28.11.2025, 09:30

28.11.2025, 09:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At the Europa League match between Aston Villa and Young Boys, there were riots in the visitors' block.
  • BSC Young Boys condemns the violence, clearly distances itself from the fans' behavior and reports that two people have been taken into police custody.
  • "We apologize for the behavior of the offending individuals," wrote the Bernese club.
Show more

It's the 27th minute at Villa Park: Donyell Malen gives England the lead and runs towards the corner flag in front of the visitors' block. He sticks out his tongue and provokes the YB fans. Numerous cups are promptly thrown. Malen is hit on the head by an object and suffers a laceration.

Scandal at Villa Park. YB fans are repeat offenders - now facing a hefty fine

Scandal at Villa ParkYB fans are repeat offenders - now facing a hefty fine

But that's not all: after Malen's second goal to make it 2:0, objects and even chairs fly onto the pitch again. When YB captain Loris Benito seeks a dialog with the supporters, the situation escalates completely. A wild brawl degenerates between fans and police.

Two YB fans in police custody

"The fact that beer cups, coins and even a seat were thrown towards the players is inexcusable," wrote Young Boys in a statement. Two people were taken into police custody in the course of the clashes.

"Big misunderstanding"YB captain Benito blames the police after fan violence

"The police officers, standing with their backs to the pitch, did not notice Loris Benito and thought that the fans wanted to go towards the pitch, whereupon the incident got completely out of hand," the Bernese club's statement reads.

And further: "BSC Young Boys condemns in the strongest possible terms that objects were thrown towards the players and distances itself from violence in any form. We also apologize for the behavior of the individuals responsible."

The match was able to continue after a brief interruption. YB ultimately lost the game 1-2 and slipped to 26th place in the table.

More on the topic

Cup thrown, laceration, police intervention. The chronology of the escalation in the YB away block

Cup thrown, laceration, police interventionThe chronology of the escalation in the YB away block

Frei and Gygax on YB thugs.

Frei and Gygax on YB thugs"Are there any words for these idiots?"

Video highlights. Monteiro's equalizer comes too late: YB lose 2-1 to Aston Villa after fan chaos

Video highlightsMonteiro's equalizer comes too late: YB lose 2-1 to Aston Villa after fan chaos

Football news

WORLD CUP 2026. World Cup group draw without Iran

WORLD CUP 2026World Cup group draw without Iran

Women's national team. How Switzerland wants to start a new chapter with Rafel Navarro

Women's national teamHow Switzerland wants to start a new chapter with Rafel Navarro

Europa League. Mbabu and Midtjylland remain top despite defeat

Europa LeagueMbabu and Midtjylland remain top despite defeat

Video highlights. First Conference League defeat for Lausanne in Poznan

Video highlightsFirst Conference League defeat for Lausanne in Poznan

Joker Shaqiri remains pale. Good 2nd half not enough: No points for Basel in Genk

Joker Shaqiri remains paleGood 2nd half not enough: No points for Basel in Genk

U17 WORLD CUP. Austria's juniors miss out on the crowning glory

U17 WORLD CUPAustria's juniors miss out on the crowning glory

Europa League