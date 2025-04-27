Will Hamburger SV make it into the 1st Bundesliga this time? Keystone

Once again, Hamburger SV's hopes of returning to Bundesliga 1 are faltering. With three rounds to go in the Bundesliga 2, the club is just three points ahead of the barrage place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hamburger SV has been fighting unsuccessfully to return to the top teams since 2019. In the process, it has repeatedly squandered good starting positions. Things have not gone according to plan this season either. In the last three rounds, the team with Swiss defenders Miro Muheim and Silvan Hefti picked up just one point. They suffered two home defeats, a 2:4 against Braunschweig and a 1:2 against Karlsruhe on Sunday. These were the first home defeats of the current season.

HSV still have their fate in their own hands, as their rivals have also frequently slipped up. Darmstadt, Ulm and Greuther Fürth - all teams from the bottom half of the table - are the opponents until the end of the season on May 18.