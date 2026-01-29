Suspended for misconduct: Jean-Luc Dompé from HSV. dpa

Shortly before the Bayern duel, HSV professional Dompé makes negative headlines. The professional footballer is caught drink-driving. The club reacts promptly.

DPA dpa

A few days before the match against Bayern Munich, the French professional footballer Jean-Luc Dompé from Hamburger SV was caught drink-driving. The attacking professional has been suspended until further notice, as the North German Bundesliga club announced. The "Bild" newspaper first reported on the incident.

"Dompé was stopped last Sunday (January 25) as part of a traffic check. The police detected alcohol during the breath test," the club announced in the press release.

Before the game on Saturday evening (6.30pm/Sky), the club spoke of serious misconduct. The decision of the sporting management was communicated to Dompé after a discussion. HSV will decide on further consequences following further internal discussions.

Driving license confiscated

In response to a dpa inquiry, the police confirmed that there had been a drink-driving incident last Sunday, without mentioning Dompé's name. According to the report, police officers stopped a man in Kaiser-Wilhelm-Strasse, which is located in the city center.

The police officers had detected the smell of alcohol on the driver and carried out a test. The car was stopped and the driver was taken to a police station. After taking a blood sample, the driver's license was confiscated.