Muheim assist for the winning goal HSV rehabilitates itself after cup exit with derby win against Bremen

SDA

7.12.2025 - 19:30

Muheim and Co. are celebrated by the fans after the derby win.
Muheim and Co. are celebrated by the fans after the derby win.
IMAGO/STEINSIEK.CH

Hamburger SV put Wednesday's painful cup defeat in the Bundesliga behind them. Four days after being knocked out by second-division side Holstein Kiel, the promoted team won the other northern derby against Werder Bremen 3:2.

Keystone-SDA

07.12.2025, 19:30

07.12.2025, 19:34

Miro Muheim, who came on as a second-half substitute after failing to score in the penalty shoot-out on Wednesday, provided the assist for the winning goal on Sunday. The Swiss full-back guided the ball halfway across the pitch in the 84th minute and provided the assist for goalscorer Yussuf Poulsen. The Danish striker had only just come on as a substitute and scored for the first time since joining HSV from Leipzig.

Before the happy ending, Hamburg had first turned around a 0:1 deficit at the break and then conceded 2:2 at the start of the final quarter of an hour.

In the second match on Sunday, Dortmund won 2-0 at home against Hoffenheim with Gregor Kobel. Julian Brandt and Nico Schlotterbeck scored for the third-placed team.

