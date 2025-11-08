Gregor Kobel and other BVB players stand in front of the Dortmund fan curve after the final whistle. Keystone

Bayern Munich had to settle for a draw at Union Berlin in the 10th Bundesliga round after 16 wins in a row. Neither Dortmund nor Leipzig benefit from the leaders' loss of points.

Vincent Kompany, Bayern's successful coach, could have equaled Pep Guardiola's championship start record. Ten years ago, he started the season with ten wins. However, the Munich side, who were exuberantly celebrated for their performance in Paris a few days ago, were not at their best at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

At least the German champions avoided defeat against the high-intensity Köpenickers thanks to Harry Kane's 13th goal of the season in the 93rd minute. Dutchman Danilho Doekhi rewarded the underdogs' good performance after two set-pieces (27 and 83 minutes). In between, Bayern's Luis Diaz was responsible for the 1:1 with a wonderful move.

Bayern Munich had won all 16 games they had played since July 5 and the 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup.

Leipzig lose, BVB draw bitterly

RB Leipzig were unable to profit from Bayern's little slip-up. The Saxons lost for the first time since the first round - 3:1 at Hoffenheim. In a thrilling, intense match, former Swiss international Albian Hajdari (after an assist from former Basel player Wouter Burger) and Tim Lemperle turned the game around from 0:1 to 2:1 in the first half.

Dortmund missed out on victory at newly promoted Hamburger SV in the dying seconds. In the 97th minute, a cross from Switzerland's Miro Muheim and a header from Ransford Königsdörffer made it 1-1. Dortmund had taken the lead after just over an hour through Carney Chukwuemeka. HSV then increased the pressure in front of Gregor Kobel's goal and were rewarded with their first point after three recent defeats.

Leverkusen's resounding victory

Fourth-placed Leverkusen celebrated a resounding 6-0 victory. Kasper Hjulmand's team were already 5-0 up at the break against Heidenheim. Leverkusen had never gone into a Bundesliga break with a bigger lead. Patrik Schick, who had already scored in the 2nd minute to make it 1-0, and Algerian teenager Ibrahim Maza both scored twice against the overstretched bottom team, who only got their first goal in the 68th minute.

Telegrams and table:

Hoffenheim - Leipzig 3:1 (2:1). - Goals: 9. Diomande 0:1. 20. Hajdari 1:1. 38. Lemperle 2:1. 79. Prömel 3:1.

Union Berlin - Bayern Munich 2:2 (1:1). - Goals: 27. Doekhi 1:0. 38. Díaz 1:1. 83. Doekhi 2:1. 93. Kane 2:2.

Hamburger SV - Borussia Dortmund 1:1 (0:0). - Goals: 64 Chukwuemeka 0:1. 97 Königsdörffer 1:1. - Notes: Hamburger SV with Muheim, without Hefti (not in the squad). Borussia Dortmund with Kobel.

Bayer Leverkusen - Heidenheim 6:0 (5:0). - Goals: 2. Schick 1:0. 16. Hofmann 2:0. 22. Schick 3:0. 27. Poku 4:0. 45. Maza 5:0. 53. Maza 6:0.