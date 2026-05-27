The power struggle at FC St.Gallen is over - and is not supposed to have been one at all. In a media conference, FCSG President Matthias Hüppi and shareholders confirmed that he and the Board of Directors will remain in office.

Syl Battistuzzi

At FC St.Gallen, a dispute between parts of the shareholders and the management around President Matthias Hüppi escalated after the cup victory. The background to this was plans to restructure the Board of Directors and appoint people with close ties to the shareholders.

Hüppi made the conflict public, whereupon fans and politicians took a united stance against the planned change of course. At a media conference on Wednesday, the FCSG President confirmed that he and the Board of Directors would remain in office. Four shareholders are withdrawing, including Patrick Thoma, who was appointed to the board last fall.