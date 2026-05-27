The power struggle at FC St.Gallen is over - and is not supposed to have been one at all. In a media conference, FCSG President Matthias Hüppi and shareholders confirmed that he and the Board of Directors will remain in office.
At FC St.Gallen, a dispute between parts of the shareholders and the management around President Matthias Hüppi escalated after the cup victory. The background to this was plans to restructure the Board of Directors and appoint people with close ties to the shareholders.
Hüppi made the conflict public, whereupon fans and politicians took a united stance against the planned change of course. At a media conference on Wednesday, the FCSG President confirmed that he and the Board of Directors would remain in office. Four shareholders are withdrawing, including Patrick Thoma, who was appointed to the board last fall.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
The press conference is over
-
What about the financial risks?
What about the "long-term risks" that Patrick Thoma mentioned last fall? Bienz: "Anyone who runs a football club knows that there are risks. But we now have a good constellation and are doing everything we can to keep it that way."
-
What damage has been done?
Hüppi: "It's clear that it will reverberate. But we don't need to bang the drum any harder now. It's over now. It's clear: I'm not going after anyone personally and it will stay that way. How much damage has been done? I actually see it as positive, it can develop strengths and be the basis for even more positive cooperation in the future. I just see the glass half full - and I'm not going to change that."
-
What's next for Marwin Hitz?
In recent days, the ex-Basel goalie was mooted as a new member of the BoD. However, Bienz confirms that this issue has been settled for the time being: "We are now letting the BoD work in peace in this constellation. But in future we will discuss the various succession options together. Then it may be that Hitz will also be an issue. But not today."
-
Hüppi on small shareholders
"It's about how close we are to the people. The small shareholders must realize that we take them seriously. Including from me. They have the right to be taken seriously." The FCSG share should not just be a piece of paper "that lies under the Christmas tree", says Hüppi.
What has happened at FC St.Gallen over the last few days was, to a certain extent, a response to the concerns of broad sections of supporters. "You can't please everyone. But you have to take these concerns on board and take them seriously. We are also a club for the people of Eastern Switzerland. And when we bring that together, we have real power."
-
Hüppi: "We can't squeeze the lemon to the last drop"
Hüppi is asked about the fact that the shareholders and the Board of Directors may have different ideas about the much-discussed forward strategy. "I see no reason for us to be put on the same level as YB or Basel. The stadium is not getting any bigger. We can't squeeze this lemon to the last drop, otherwise these people will run away from us. And these are absolutely top people who are at work here. Now we have a sustainable level at which we can tackle precisely these issues."
According to Hüppi, he also has a lot of faith in this team next season. "But there are no guarantees. We have to be very careful with such success and make sure that something like this can be maintained at this level. We will calmly set our goals for the season during the pre-season preparations. We've always done it this way, and we'll do it again."
Bienz then confirms that the shareholders, as they are currently set up, are pursuing the same forward strategy as the Board of Directors.
-
The shareholders have their say again
Philipp Bienz, one of the association's main shareholders, takes over and explains the new shareholder structure. "Of the ten shareholders, four are giving up their shares. The remaining six will divide these shares among themselves."
But it won't stay that way forever. "In consultation with all shareholders and the BoD, we may consider broadening the shareholder base in future. It is important to us that these shares continue to be broadly supported in the future."
Bienz emphasizes: "It was in no way a power struggle between the shareholders and the BoD. We were not against the BoD's strategy. It was about the succession of the management team. There was a momentum of its own among the shareholders." Communication was then unfortunate and one of the problems was that the current Board of Directors was not involved in this succession planning.
Preisig also admits to mistakes in communication. "There were issues that were not discussed well enough. This coordination did not run smoothly, we can improve and learn from this."
-
Hüppi: "I am not an autocrat"
It's time for the question and answer session - and it's Hüppi's turn again. He is asked whether he has thought about throwing in the towel. "It's a big responsibility. But leadership has nothing to do with power, it has to do with responsibility. It's not about me. I'm not an autocrat or a solo runner. I am a team runner. That is essential for me. I know that I can trust these people completely."
The FCSG president then thanked the region and the departing major shareholders for their support. "Even the people who are now being criticized in public have played their part in enabling us to take this path. We have to work together."
-
Thoma, Gutjahr, Eisenhut and Jäger sell their shares
Now the shareholders are speaking: Reto Preisig, CEO of Schützengarten AG, confirms that Patrick Thoma, Roland Gutjahr, Ernst Eisenhut and Martin Jäger are prepared to sell their shares to the existing shareholders. The remaining shareholders want to continue with the existing Board of Directors around Chairman Hüppi.
-
Hüppi remains FCSG Chairman
Hüppi emphasizes the "exemplary good" cooperation with the shareholders over the last eight years, but confirms a break. "There's no need to gloss over that. But we have found a solution to go into the future together," says Hüppi, who confirms: "We will go into the future with this composition of Peter Germann, Patrick Gründler, Christoph Hammer, Benedikt Würth and myself."
This also makes it clear that Patrick Thoma will no longer be a member of the Board of Directors.
-
SRF interview was "not planned"
Hüppi clarifies that his statement to SRF after the cup win was spontaneous: "It wasn't planned. It slipped out because we've had to have very extreme discussions in recent weeks and months. I was very concerned about the question of what I could contribute so that we could continue on this path. It was never about me personally. I know how the fall height can develop. I have had to learn this time and again in my life as a public figure. I am not a fair-weather president. This office is much more demanding when it rains and we can't get back on our feet in sporting terms. And there were those phases too."
-
Now Hüppi is speaking
Matthias Hüppi now takes the floor. The 68-year-old begins by emphasizing: "It's all about the good of the club. This motto is non-negotiable for me. When it comes to differences of opinion, there is no place for hate speech and hate-mongering. That has to stop immediately."
-
Here we go
Remo Blumenthal, Head of Media at FC St.Gallen, opens the press conference. "Never before have so many people gathered here," he says, assessing the media presence in St.Gallen.
-
Hüppi apparently stays with FC St.Gallen
At 10.30 a.m., the "Tagblatt" reports: Hüppi is staying. The four board members Peter Germann, Patrick Gründler, Christoph Hammer and Benedikt Würth are also to remain on board. According to the report, the two major shareholders Roland Gutjahr and Patrick Thoma will withdraw.
-
Lawyer resigns from the Board of Directors
FC St.Gallen will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 11 am. Shortly beforehand, the "Tagblatt" reports that Martina Wüthrich, who should have been a new member of the Board of Directors, has decided not to do so.
There has been a lot of rumbling in St.Gallen since the Cup victory. Four board members would be leaving office. They were to be replaced by former St.Gallen councillor Stefan Kölliker, ex-Dortmund and Basel goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, St.Gallen trustee Urs Baumer and lawyer Martina Wüthrich. There was at least one big question mark over the future of president Matthias Hüppi.