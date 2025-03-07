FCSG boss Matthias Hüppi explains in the football talk Heimspiel how he and Alain Sutter made a harmonious duo in St.Gallen for a long time. But he doesn't want to talk about a real male friendship.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk show Heimspiel, St.Gallen president Matthias Hüppi talks about the separation from sports director Alain Sutter at the time.

Although he and Sutter got on well professionally, the long-time SRF commentator describes how the relationship could not be equated on a private level.

Hüppi explains that there was no male friendship between him and Sutter. However, his long-time ski TV partner Bernhard Russi is one of his close friends. Show more

On January 3, 2018, Matthias Hüppi introduced Alain Sutter as Head of Sport at FC St.Gallen in the first important personnel decision made by the then new president. Exactly six years later, this fruitful collaboration came to an end at the beginning of January 2024.

The Board of Directors wanted to broaden the responsibility in the sporting area, but the long-serving Swiss international was not happy with these plans. Hüppi therefore had to inform him of the decision to part ways.

Did a male friendship also break down in a certain way back then, host Stefan Eggli wants to know from Hüppi in the Heimspiel-Talk. "It goes without saying that it wasn't easy for me. But a lot has been exaggerated in that sense. We were able to work together in a super cool way at SRF and in St.Gallen. But it wasn't a friendship between men," says the 66-year-old.

More than just an assistant coach

In the beginning, it was said that he would come to St.Gallen and take his friend Alain Sutter with him as head of sport, says Hüppi. "That wasn't the case at all. We were connected on a professional level and also in terms of personal, mutual understanding."

But the long-time SRF commentator doesn't want to talk about a friendship in the literal sense of the word. "I don't peddle the term friendship. In the sports scene, everyone is friends - there's a friend of this one and there's another friend and the other one is a friend and then you call: 'Hey friend, have you got two more tickets for the next game?"

According to Hüppi, he doesn't use the term in an inflationary way: "I know who my friends are in life that I can rely on one hundred percent. One of them sits opposite me," explains Hüppi, addressing studio guest Bernhard Russi.

"But there aren't twenty (friends). And that doesn't change the position you have," summarizes Hüppi.