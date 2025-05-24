Basel in a celebratory mood: Shaqiri and Co. kick off the championship party at the Joggeli with a 4:0 win against Lucerne. Now the party continues in the city center on Barfüsserplatz. blue Sport is there live.
There has already been a first, spontaneous champions' party on the Barfi in Basel. The official one with trophy follows today. At 22.45, a gigantic crowd has gathered at the Barfi. But where are the players?
According to information from blue Sport, Shaqiri and Co. are expected to arrive at the Barfi at around 11pm. You can follow the championship party live in the stream (see above).
The Basel championship party in the video ticker
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Gigantic Basel fan march on the way to the Barfi
-
David Degen: "This is unique in Europe"
-
Shaqiri presents the trophy to the fans
-
Dominik Schmid: "We'll be in bed all day tomorrow"
-
Davide Callá: "These are simply the most awesome fans"
-
Let the celebrations begin: Shaqiri lifts the championship trophy - Federer applauds in the stands
-
Taulant Xhaka after FCB farewell: "Now is not the time to be sad"
-
Final whistle at the Joggeli, Basel - Lucerne 4:0
FC Basel clearly beat Luzern 4-0 in the last game of the season, meaning the club from central Switzerland will miss out on a place in next season's European competition, while FCB kicked off the big championship party.
-
This is what the first celebration at the Barfi looked like