You’ve got to be a woman! Because for men, bathroom breaks during World Cup games can feel like an eternity. Quickly relieving yourself behind a tree isn’t an option. Depending on the venue, that can cost up to 800 francs.

Women Have the Advantage Huge lines to use the restroom in front of the men’s restrooms at the stadiums!

For European soccer fans, the habits and customs of American sports fans in the stadiums take some getting used to, to say the least. It’s practically a nonstop stream of people in the World Cup stadiums.

No matter what’s happening on the field, many fans immediately get up at the first sign of hunger and head for the nearest food stand. If they’re thirsty, they head to the beer stand. And there they wait patiently. Missing a goal? No big deal.

You need that same kind of patience for bathroom breaks, too—at least for all the men and boys. That’s because the lines for the restrooms are often huge. It can easily take over 10 minutes before it’s your turn.

Women and girls, on the other hand, don’t have to wait in line anywhere to relieve themselves.

Quickly leaving the World Cup stadiums to pee behind a tree or bush isn’t an option. Public urination is illegal in all U.S. states and is subject to criminal prosecution. Depending on the state and county, fines can reach up to 800 francs.

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