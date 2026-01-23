SRF expert Benjamin Huggel would field a different starting lineup against Bosnia in the second World Cup group stage match following the lackluster draw against Qatar, as he explains on “Heimspiel bei der Nati.”

Beni Huggel says he wouldn’t play “with the same lineup” after the lackluster 1-1 opener against Qatar. “I’m not sold on Zakaria on the right in a back four. We should consider going back to the formation that got us through qualifying—with Widmer and Rieder. Or we could make one or two adjustments,” said the SRF expert on “Heimspiel bei der Nati.”

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Huggel can also imagine putting “Manzambi in the center”—instead of on the wing, as he was when he came on as a substitute against Qatar. “Or if you play with a back three, then maybe with Zakaria, but Rodriguez would probably have to sit this one out. And then you could perhaps put Ndoye on the left flank and Widmer or Aebischer on the right,” said the 41-time international, adding: “There are a few positions you could look at.”

Ndoye and Vargas “locked in”

Noah Okafor had to watch from the bench on Saturday. But Andy Böni believes the Leeds player will now get a chance against Bosnia, “because Zeki Amdouni didn’t take advantage of his opportunity in the first match,” says the editor-in-chief of blue Sport. Nevertheless, Böni also has reservations about the winger. “Noah was injured, too. The question is, what level is he at? But I think he’ll definitely get a chance as a substitute.”

But the two see no way past Vargas and Ndoye. “They’re both starters,” says Böni. Huggel agrees: “They both played a good match—Dan Ndoye could have capped it off if he’d scored one more goal.”

Watch the full episode on video