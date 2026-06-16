Beni Huggel believes the Swiss national team can still have a strong tournament despite its mistakes. While the SRF expert isn’t worried about the team’s soccering ability, he feels the team is sometimes lacking another quality.

Jan Arnet

For Beni Huggel, one thing is clear: After the disappointing 1-1 draw against Qatar in their World Cup opener, the Swiss national team still has its fate in its own hands. “I don’t think it’s going to be a bad World Cup,” the SRF expert emphasizes on the show “Heimspiel bei der Nati,” attributing his confidence in part to the team’s tremendous soccering ability.

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“The Swiss team is very talented,” says Huggel. However: “There are many players who give you the feeling that they’ve never had to rely on mental toughness to prevail. The Swiss national team often wins when it’s the better side and wins through its play. But when the teams are evenly matched and they might have to force a victory from a set piece—a win through sheer willpower—that’s something I feel is sometimes missing in this generation.”

Always Pushing the Limits

Huggel is therefore convinced that the national team’s upcoming matches will hinge above all on mentality. “This team’s ceiling is much higher than it was in my generation. The question is simply how often they push themselves to that limit. That’s where this team sometimes falters, and that’s a shame,” says Huggel, explaining: “We don’t have as many players who are truly world-class as other nations do. We have a very good collective and a well-coordinated group. But everyone has to consistently push themselves to their limits to beat opponents at the top level.”

In that regard, Huggel wasn’t at all pleased with the second half against Qatar. “I think it’s dangerous when, after a good first half, you get the feeling that things will just keep going that way,” says the 48-year-old. “With every missed chance, the opponent starts believing in a soccer miracle. That’s why we needed even more determination in the second half to put the game away.”

In the second match against Bosnia, Huggel believes precisely this unbridled determination will be required. “You need to believe in yourself, so that everyone pushes past their limits. If you’re overthinking things on the field, that unbridled belief might slip away a bit,” says Huggel, recalling the words of his former coach Thorsten Fink: “He said: At the end of the day, it’s about being better than your opponent and winning every tackle. If the eleven on the field can do that, you’ll win the match.”

Watch the full episode on video