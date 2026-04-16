Bitter diagnosis for Liverpool and the French national team: striker Hugo Ekitiké will be out for a long time with a torn Achilles tendon Keystone

Frenchman Hugo Ekitiké will not be playing in the World Cup in around two months' time. The 23-year-old Liverpool striker suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right leg.

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This was announced by his club on Thursday. Ekitiké was injured in the Champions League quarter-final second leg against his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool did not give any details about the exact length of his absence. However, it is clear that Ekitiké will miss this summer's finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico. It would have been his first major tournament with the national team.